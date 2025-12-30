Preview: Northampton Town vs Stockport County - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 30 Dec 2025 16:42

Sixfields Stadium will be the backdrop for a clash that could impact both the hunt for the playoffs and the League One relegation battle on Thursday, when Northampton Town welcome Stockport County.

The Hatters will be hoping to build on their victory last time out as they continue their hunt to play Championship football next season, while the Cobblers will be desperate to avoid a third straight loss.

Match preview

Dave Challinor's Stockport missed out on promotion via the playoffs in 2024-25, and while they are currently in the running to make another attempt this season, their mixed form has put their place in the top six at risk.

The Hatters' 4-2 victory over Doncaster Rovers was important for their ambitions this season as they climbed to fourth in the division, particularly after they had slipped to sixth when they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Lincoln City in the game prior.

Stockport’s record on New Year’s Day will not fill their fans with confidence ahead of this fixture, as they are winless on this date in the Football League since a 2-1 home victory over Morecambe in 2008.

Meanwhile, the Hatters' supporters will also know their recent away record against Northampton has not been great, as they have lost eight of their last 10 EFL away games to the Cobblers, so they may be dreading the trip across England.

Northampton will be desperate to secure three points following two consecutive defeats: a 5-1 thrashing by Burton Albion on Boxing Day before a 2-0 loss to Huddersfield Town three days later.

Kevin Nolan will be well aware of the relegation battle that his side find themselves in, as they are only one point above Plymouth Argyle, who occupy 21st position in the division.

However, the Cobblers may take confidence from their recent record against Stockport in the EFL, as they have lost only one of their last nine to the Hatters.

Meanwhile, Northampton fans can take further confidence from their New Year’s Day record, as they have lost just one of their last 13 home league games, keeping a clean sheet on each of the last three in succession.

Northampton Town League One form:

WDLWLL

Northampton Town form (all competitions):

WDLWLL

Stockport County League One form:

DWLWLW

Stockport County form (all competitions):

LWLWLW

Team News

Stockport will be without Nathan Lowe for a fairly lengthy spell after he suffered a leg injury, which had ruled him out of the victory over Doncaster, but the update on this has confirmed that it will be a long period he will have to spend on the sidelines.

Elsewhere, midfielder Lewis Bate continues his recovery from the knee injury that has kept him sidelined throughout 2025-26, though Oliver Norwood and Ben Osborn should be on hand to start in the centre of the park.

It is expected that Challinor will keep a similar team to the one that earned all three points last time out, as the Hatters hope to find more consistency to aid their playoff hopes.

Northampton, similarly to Stockport, may look to build off their last performance, and while they may have lost 2-0 to Huddersfield, it was a valiant effort against Lee Grant’s side, who are in fine recent form.

Manchester United loanee Ethan Wheatley led the line last time out; however, expect the more experienced Tom Eaves to come back into the starting line-up after the former came off injured in the first half.

Wheatley was one of two casualties of that match alongside Cameron McGeehan, who sustained a suspected hamstring problem and could be replaced by Kamarai Swyer.

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Fitzsimons; Guinness-Walker, Wormleighton, Thorniley, Guthrie; List, Taylor, Swyer, Burroughs; Edwards, Eaves

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Hinchcliffe; Olowu, Hills, Pye; Fevrier, Norwood, Osborn, Dodgson; Diamond, Mothersille; Wootton

We say: Northampton Town 0-2 Stockport County

Stockport are undoubtedly the favourites despite their inconsistent form recently. This will be due to the quality they possess to create chances at will, while Northampton have been struggling at present, and we don’t expect that to change here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.