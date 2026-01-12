Northampton Town vs Walsall - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 12 Jan 2026 12:01

The knockout stages of the EFL Trophy get underway on Wednesday evening as League One Northampton Town host League Two Walsall at Sixfields Stadium.

The Cobblers have opened 2026 with back-to-back goalless draws, while the Saddlers were thrashed 5-1 by Norwich City in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Following three straight wins in the EFL Trophy, Kevin Nolan's Northampton Town come into the third round of the competition as favourites, hoping to continue their impressive cup run.

Topping Southern Section Group C, the Cobblers have already beaten Walsall in the group stage, along with Shrewsbury Town and Chelsea Under-21s, conceding just once across those three fixtures.

Their form in the cup has not translated across to League One, however, with Nolan's side sitting 20th after 24 league matches.

With just eight wins, five draws and 11 losses, the Cobblers sit just two points above the dreaded drop zone and will be eager to gain momentum in England's third tier as soon as possible.

Northampton Town have started the year with successive 0-0 draws, highlighting an improvement in defence but also their continued struggles with finding the back of the net.

As for Wednesday night's visitors, Walsall come into this one on the back of three successive losses to their name, despite having an otherwise successful season.

The Saddlers progressed from the group stages with two wins from their three games and have carried their cup form over into their League Two season.

Narrowly missing out on promotion last season, Mat Sadler has been keen to make sure they do not make the same mistake again, with his Walsall side currently sitting third after 24 league games.

Winning 13, drawing four and losing seven has given the West Midlands side a great chance of moving back into League One, and it has been their defence that has been the standout aspect from their season.

Their 23 goals conceded in the league is bettered by just two sides, Cambridge United and Oldham Athletic, showing that it is their backline that is giving them the best shot at promotion.

The sides met in October during the group stage, with Northampton winning 1-0 thanks to a late goal from Kamarai Simon-Swyer.

Northampton Town EFL Trophy form:

W W W

Northampton Town form (all competitions):

L W L L D D

Walsall EFL Trophy form:

W L W

Walsall form (all competitions):

D D W L L L

Team News

Nolan’s side will have enjoyed a ten-day break before Wednesday, allowing him to name a fresh squad.

The Cobblers will, however, be without Ethan Wheatley and Cameron McGeehan who remain out, although a return is close for the former.

As for Walsall, the 5-1 thrashing they endured in the FA Cup on the weekend may force Sadler into making changes.

Elicha Ahui remains a long-term absentee while Jamille Matt is unlikely to have recovered in time after being substituted just 31 minutes into their New Year's Day clash.

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Burge; Dyche, Guthrie, Thorniley; Wormleighton, Taylor, Fornah, Guinness-Walker; List, Vale, Hoskins

Walsall possible starting lineup:

Hornby; Farquharson, Flint, Cox; Barrett, Clarke, Comley, Lakin, Harper; Roofe, Adomah

We say: Northampton Town 1-1 Walsall

Despite the two sides being in different divisions, we expect this one to be a closely fought affair. We expect both sides to come close to winning in normal time, but the place in the next round ultimately being settled on penalties.

