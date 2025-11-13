Sports Mole previews Saturday's League Two clash between Walsall and Colchester United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Looking to make it three straight wins across all competitions, high-flying Walsall welcome Colchester United to the Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium for a League Two clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Saddlers managed a handsome away success last time out in the fourth tier, whilst the U's suffered a home defeat at the hands of Bromley.

Match preview

Following an almighty collapse during the second half of last season - concluded by a failed playoff campaign - Walsall are on a mission to seal their spot back in League One via automatic promotion this time around, with the hosts spending the past seven years in the fourth tier.

The Saddlers have recently squashed a five-game winless run with back-to-back triumphs across FA Cup and league action, with the West Midlands outfit smashing non-league Eastleigh 3-0 on November 2 before securing another victory away at Newport County.

Tripling his tally for the campaign at Rodney Parade last weekend, Walsall midfielder Ryan Finnigan bagged a brilliant brace for Matt Sadler's promotion hopefuls, with the promising 22-year-old still having plenty more to offer in the engine room of the Black Country side.

After collecting their ninth fourth-tier win of the 2025-26 season last time out, the Saddlers remain at the very summit of the League Two standings ahead of this weekend's Colchester battle, level on points with Swindon Town in second and three points ahead of Salford City in fourth.

Playing a bit-part role for Charlton Athletic in League One over the past few years, Walsall loanee Daniel Kanu is now the main man at the Pallet-Track Bescot Stadium, with the 20-year-old scoring an impressive five goals across 11 league appearances so far.

After missing out on a top-seven finish in League Two last term by just three points, Colchester United are attempting to earn a spot in the playoff picture this time around, however Saturday afternoon's visitors have struggled to find consistency during the opening months of 2025-26.

That being said, the U's managed a morale-boosting success at the beginning of this week to continue their adventure in this season's EFL Trophy, with a pair of substitutes - Samson Tovide and Jack Tucker - finding the net to earn three points from Fulham Under-21s.

However, focusing purely on fourth-tier matters, Danny Cowley's troops are threatening to fall completely off the playoff pace following the collection of just one point from their last two matches, suffering a 2-0 loss at the JobServe Community Stadium to Bromley last weekend.

With their most recent league success coming nearly a month back against Harrogate Town on October 18, Colchester have slipped down to 16th in the League Two table ahead of this weekend's trip to the league leaders, seven points from seventh-placed Gillingham.

A source of constant creativity and the occasional goal for the U's, Jack Payne is still shining in the fourth tier at the age of 31, with the former Blackburn Rovers man scoring four goals and providing four assists for teammates in 13 League Two matches so far.

Walsall League Two form: W W D L L W

Walsall form (all competitions): D L L W W W

Colchester United League Two form: L W W W D L

Colchester United form (all competitions): W W D L L W

Team News

Walsall will be forced into a change from their last starting XI in League Two, with Vincent Harper currently on international duty with Kenya.

As a result, Priestley Farquharson could make his way into the team at centre-back, meaning that a shakeup in the backline would be required.

At the age of 37, ex-Aston Villa star Albert Adomah is providing expert insight and great character to a dressing room which is craving automatic promotion.

Selected to represent Grenada during this month's international window, Colchester's Kane Vincent-Young will not be present in the West Midlands this weekend.

The next cab off the rank for the U's is likely to be right-back Rob Hunt, who has started nine League Two matches so far this term.

Walsall possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Browne, Flint, Weir; Barrett, Lakin, Finnigan, Clarke, Farquharson; Kanu, Pressley

Colchester United possible starting lineup:

Macey; Hunt, Tucker, Araujo, Iandolo; Bishop, Read, Lisbie, Mbick, Anderson; Tovide

We say: Walsall 2-1 Colchester United

Winning five of their seven League Two matches at the Bescot Stadium to date, league leaders Walsall should be confident of picking up their sixth success at the venue this weekend.

Colchester's inconsistency is unlikely to serve them well in the Black Country, where the Saddlers are the obvious favourites for maximum points.

