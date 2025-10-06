Sports Mole previews Tuesday's EFL Trophy clash between Walsall and Northampton Town, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

League Two leaders Walsall turn their attention to EFL Trophy duties as they prepare to host Northampton Town at the Bescot Stadium this Tuesday night.

Both the Saddlers and the Cobblers won their first group game in this competition, meaning victory on Tuesday night will ensure progression into the knockout stage.

Match preview

Walsall are in the midst of an excellent run of results which has seen them go eight matches unbeaten across all competitions, including seven victories.

Three of their first four wins during this run saw the Saddlers win those games 1-0, though they have since stepped up their game in the attacking department.

Mat Sadler’s men put four goals past Tranmere Rovers over a fortnight ago, before winning 3-1 away against Accrington Stanley just a few days later.

Last Saturday, meanwhile, Walsall strengthened their position at the top of the League Two table by claiming a 2-1 win over an in-form Bristol Rovers side.

When it comes to the EFL Trophy, the Saddlers thumped Shrewsbury Town 3-1 in their group opener – a result which leaves the team in a solid position ahead of Tuesday’s match.

Northampton have also enjoyed a series of positive results in recent weeks, losing just one of their last seven competitive games and winning five of them.

The League One side went on a three-match winning run in late August, getting the better of Exeter City, Leyton Orient and Blackpool as they climbed up the standings.

A 2-0 defeat away at Wycombe Wanderers slightly derailed the Cobblers, though the team managed to bounce back in the EFL Trophy with an impressive 3-0 thumping of Chelsea U21s.

Since that result, Kevin Nolan’s men managed a 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers in the league before backing it up with a goalless draw against Port Vale.

Walsall EFL Trophy form:

W

Walsall form (all competitions):

W W D W W W

Northampton Town EFL Trophy form:

W

Northampton Town form (all competitions):

W W L W W D

Team News

Walsall defender Mason Hancock has been out of action since mid-August after picking up a knee injury.

Harry Williams, meanwhile, has missed the entire season so far due to an Achilles tendon problem.

Striker Aaron Pressley has been in tremendous form, scoring three goals across his last two appearances – including a brace against Bristol Rovers last Saturday. Despite this, he is likely to be rested on Tuesday.

Northampton, on the other hand, have been without midfielder Liam Shaw since February, with the 24-year-old still recovering from a knee injury.

Defender Jon Guthrie has also struggled with his knee, last featuring in a competitive game all the way back in January.

Walsall possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Weir, Flint, Burke; Harper, Lakin, Warrington, Finnigan, Barrett; Kanu, Adomah

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Fitzsimons; Thorniley, Forbes, McCarthy; Guinness-Walker, Taylor, Campbell, Hoskins; Fornah, Wheatley, McGeehan

We say: Walsall 2-1 Northampton Town

Unlike most EFL Trophy fixtures, there is a genuine level of intrigue in this one considering the winners will seal their spot in the knockout stage.

Walsall are absolutely flying, and we are backing them to make home advantage count against Northampton. A tight game is expected, but we are leaning towards the hosts.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



