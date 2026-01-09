Preview: Norwich City vs Walsall - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 09 Jan 2026 09:17

Looking to improve on their 2024-25 performance in this competition, Norwich City welcome Walsall to Carrow Road for a third-round FA Cup clash on Sunday afternoon.

The Canaries have suffered a pair of East Anglian setbacks in the Championship recently, whilst the Saddlers have shown signs of weakness in the League Two promotion race.

Match preview

After being marooned in midtable at the end of the 2024-25 season, Norwich City are possible candidates to leave the Championship in May, and it is slightly surprising to realise that they could be dropping out through the League One trapdoor.

An awful start to the campaign under the tutelage of Liam Manning has left current head coach Philippe Clement with a mountain to climb - one which became steeper following back-to-back home defeats over the past fortnight.

Losing two of their past three matches ahead of this weekend's FA Cup-shaped hiatus, the Canaries are occupying 22nd spot in the Championship standings after 26 games, one point behind Portsmouth in the relative safety of 21st.

Regardless of enjoying three Carrow Road successes since the appointment of the new Belgian boss, Norwich still have a measly total of 10 points from 13 East Anglian contests this term, with only Sheffield Wednesday (4) collecting fewer points on home soil in the second tier.

Despite making the final of the EFL Cup on four occasions, the Canaries have never earned such an honour in the FA Cup and crashed out of proceedings at this stage of the competition last term following a thumping 4-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

© Imago

Gunning for a return to the third tier of English football following a seven-year absence, Walsall have come unstuck in recent League Two battles, losing consecutive fixtures for the first time since late October against Oldham Athletic and Cambridge United.

The Saddlers were unable to become only the second side to defeat the U's at Cledara Abbey Stadium on New Year's Day, when a brilliant brace from former Manchester City youngster Ben Knight secured maximum points for the hosts.

That loss at Cambridge ended Walsall seven-match undefeated run (W6 D1) on their travels across all competitions, with Mat Sadler's men already enjoying two impressive outings in the FA Cup this season.

The first and second-round draws were kind to the Saddlers as they were pitted up against National League opposition on both occasions, with the West Midlands outfit easing past the attentions of both Eastleigh (3-0) and Gateshead (2-0) in November and December respectively.

After the decision of Stoke City to recall Nathan Lowe last January contributed to Walsall's collapse in the promotion hunt, Walsall are praying that Charlton Athletic do not pull of a similar stunt with Daniel Kanu, who has scored 12 goals so far.

Norwich City form (all competitions): W D W L W L

Walsall FA Cup form: W W

Walsall form (all competitions): W D D W L L

Team News

© Iconsport

Norwich remain without the services of winger Ante Crnac, who is sidelined for the remainder of the campaign due to a serious knee injury.

In response to the absence of the Croatian, the Canaries have moved quickly this month to bring attacker Ali Ahmed to Carrow Road from Vancouver Whitecaps.

The hosts will be unable to call upon a number of their experienced operators this weekend, including Shane Duffy (muscle) and Jeffrey Schlupp (hamstring).

Back from a loan spell in Ireland at Drogheda United, Elicha Ahui of Walsall is recovering from a muscular issue.

Sadler could make some alterations to his Saddlers side following the loss at Cambridge, with Albert Adomah and Aaron Pressley pushing for starts in attack.

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Grimshaw; Springett, Medic, Chrisene, Mahovo; Marcondes, Ben Slimane, Schwartau, Jurasek, Wright; Kvistgaarden

Walsall possible starting lineup:

Hornby; Browne, Flint, Weir; Adomah, Comley, Harper, Clarke, Okeke; Pressley, Kanu

We say: Norwich City 2-1 Walsall

Given their woeful home record in the Championship, Norwich are not overwhelming favourites for success on Sunday afternoon.

However, Walsall have stumbled in recent times and are likely to fall just short of earning a memorable result at Carrow Road.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.