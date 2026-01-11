Preview: Bolton Wanderers vs Port Vale - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 11 Jan 2026 17:15

Bolton Wanderers will be hoping to book their place in the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy when they welcome Port Vale to the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts are two-time winners and last lifted the trophy in 2023 after beating Plymouth Argyle in the final, while the visitors are also two-time victors with their most recent win coming back in 2001 when they defeated Brentford.

Match preview

Bolton are unbeaten in this year's EFL Trophy, having picked up victories over Rotherham United, Manchester City Under-21s and Oldham Athletic to top their group.

The Trotters also beat Bradford City 3-0 in the Round of 32 last month, with Ibrahim Cissoko netting a brace and Marcus Forss finding the back of the net.

Steven Schumacher's side are also challenging for promotion to the Championship and currently sit sixth in the League One table, although they have suffered a dip in form in recent weeks and are without a win in their last four games.

Bolton were beaten 3-1 by Peterborough United on Saturday, with Schumacher apologising to supporters after the match for a performance that was "nowhere near good enough".

Schumacher will be keen to get back to winning ways on Tuesday and Bolton will be buoyed by the fact they have only lost to Port Vale twice in their history.

© Imago

Port Vale also topped their group, beating Leeds United Under-21s and Accrington Stanley before losing to Fleetwood Town on penalties.

The Valiants then thrashed Barnsley 5-0 in the Round of 32, with Ruari Paton scoring a brace and Dajaune Brown, Ben Waine and Jesse Debrah also getting on the scoresheet.

However, they are currently bottom of League One and 11 points from safety, with Jon Brady recently appointed as their new manager after Darren Moore was sacked in December.

Brady guided Vale to victory in his first match in charge as they beat Fleetwood in the FA Cup on Friday and they have won their last two across all competitions after thrashing 10-man Blackpool 5-1 on New Year's Day.

Bolton Wanderers EFL Trophy form:

WWWW

Bolton Wanderers form (all competitions):

LWLDDL

Port Vale EFL Trophy form:

WWDW

Port Vale form (all competitions):

DLLLWW

Team News

© Imago

Bolton could revert to a 4-2-3-1 formation after Schumcher opted for a 4-4-2 lineup in the loss to Peterborough, with striker Sam Dalby in line to replace Mason Burstow after scoring off the bench against the Posh.

Cyrus Christie could replace Jordi Osei-Tutu at right-back, with Eoin Toal, George Johnston and Max Conway also expected to start in defence.

Xavier Simons and Aaron Morley may also start ahead of Josh Sheehan and Ethan Erhahon in midfield.

Port Vale are unlikely to make any changes after their win over Fleetwood, with Devante Cole and Jayden Stockley set to continue leading the line against Bolton.

Jordan Shipley, who scored the winner on Friday, will be joined in midfield by George Byers and Ben Waine and George Hall are expected to start out wide.

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Miller; Osei-Tutu, Toal, Johnston, Conway; Simons, Morley; Cozier-Duberry, Dempsey, Gale; Dalby

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Gauci; Clark, Heneghan, Humphreys, Johnson; Hall, Byers, Shipley, Waine; Cole, Stockley

We say: Bolton Wanderers 1-0 Port Vale

Bolton may have suffered a dip in form, but they have only lost once at home all season and we are backing them to pick up a narrow win over Port Vale.

