Brentford lineup vs. Burnley: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Keith Andrews faces Kevin Schade decision

By Seye Omidiora | 26 Feb 2026 19:44

Keith Andrews faces a significant decision regarding the involvement of Kevin Schade, but the Brentford winger is ultimately expected to be given the nod to start from the off at Turf Moor.

Having featured as a second-half substitute against Brighton & Hove Albion following a three-match suspension, Schade is yet to score away from the Gtech Community Stadium this term and will be eager to break his road duck in Lancashire.

The Bees will lean heavily on the clinical form of Igor Thiago, whose 17 league goals include eight on his travels, leaving him just one shy of Erling Haaland's division-leading away tally.

While the visitors are bolstered by Schade's return to the starting XI, they must continue to cope without the long-term knee injuries of Fabio Carvalho, Antoni Milambo and Joshua Dasilva.

Late fitness assessments are also required for defensive duo Michael Kayode and Aaron Hickey after both picked up knocks, though Rico Henry and Sepp van den Berg are poised to start.

In the engine room, Mathias Jensen should play ahead of Vitaly Janelt and Jordan Henderson to provide the creative platform for Dango Ouattara and Schade to support Thiago.

Caoimhin Kelleher is set to retain his place between the sticks as the West Londoners eye a third consecutive away victory to bolster their European credentials.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Collins, Ajer, Van den Berg, Henry; Henderson, Janelt; Ouattara, Jensen, Schade; Thiago

