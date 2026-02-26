Burnley lineup vs. Brentford: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Zian Flemming bids to end Turf Moor drought

By Seye Omidiora | 26 Feb 2026 19:43 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 19:45

Burnley forward Zian Flemming will be desperate to break his Turf Moor duck on Saturday afternoon after his dramatic late equaliser at Chelsea took his tally to six for the season.

Despite being the Clarets' joint-top scorer this term, the Dutchman is yet to find the net in front of his own fans and will likely lead the line again as Scott Parker contends with a depleted squad.

Jaidon Anthony is also expected to retain his spot in the final third, with the wide man looking to improve upon a balanced record of three home and three away goals in the current campaign.

Parker remains without several key figures due to a lengthy injury list that includes Armando Broja, Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Josh Cullen, while Axel Tuanzebe, Zeki Amdouni and Mike Tresor are also sidelined.

Consequently, the Clarets should remain settled in a defensive shape featuring Martin Dubravka behind a back three of Kyle Walker, Joe Worrall and Maxime Esteve.

Bashir Humphreys and Tom Edwards are poised to continue in the wing-back roles, flanking a midfield trio of Josh Laurent, Lesley Ugochukwu and Hannibal Mejbri.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Walker, Worrall, Esteve; Edwards, Laurent, Ugochukwu, Hannibal, Humphreys; Anthony; Flemming

