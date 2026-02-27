Team News: Burnley vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Burnley return to Turf Moor looking to build on their resilient late draw at Chelsea and ignite a late survival charge, though they must first end a dismal nine-match winless run in front of their own supporters.
They host a Brentford side that currently top the Premier League’s away form table, with the Bees seeking a third consecutive road victory to keep their surprise Champions League aspirations alive.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Burnley and Brentford.
BURNLEY VS. BRENTFORD
BURNLEY
Out: Connor Roberts (calf), Josh Cullen (knee), Axel Tuanzebe (heel), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Armando Broja (unspecified), Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Mike Tresor (ankle)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Worrall, Esteve; Laurent, Ugochukwu, Hannibal, Humphreys; Edwards, Anthony; Flemming
BRENTFORD
Out: Fabio Carvalho (knee), Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee)
Doubtful: Michael Kayode (knock), Aaron Hickey (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Collins, Ajer, Van den Berg, Henry; Henderson, Janelt; Ouattara, Jensen, Schade; Thiago