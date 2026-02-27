Team News: Burnley vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Seye Omidiora | 27 Feb 2026 15:00 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 15:00

Burnley return to Turf Moor looking to build on their resilient late draw at Chelsea and ignite a late survival charge, though they must first end a dismal nine-match winless run in front of their own supporters.

They host a Brentford side that currently top the Premier League’s away form table, with the Bees seeking a third consecutive road victory to keep their surprise Champions League aspirations alive.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Burnley and Brentford.

BURNLEY

Out: Connor Roberts (calf), Josh Cullen (knee), Axel Tuanzebe (heel), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Armando Broja (unspecified), Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Mike Tresor (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Worrall, Esteve; Laurent, Ugochukwu, Hannibal, Humphreys; Edwards, Anthony; Flemming

BRENTFORD

Out: Fabio Carvalho (knee), Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee)

Doubtful: Michael Kayode (knock), Aaron Hickey (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Collins, Ajer, Van den Berg, Henry; Henderson, Janelt; Ouattara, Jensen, Schade; Thiago