Premier League Gameweek 28
Burnley
Feb 28, 2026 3.00pm
Turf Moor
Brentford

Team News: Burnley vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Burnley vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Burnley return to Turf Moor looking to build on their resilient late draw at Chelsea and ignite a late survival charge, though they must first end a dismal nine-match winless run in front of their own supporters.

They host a Brentford side that currently top the Premier League’s away form table, with the Bees seeking a third consecutive road victory to keep their surprise Champions League aspirations alive.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Burnley and Brentford.

BURNLEY VS. BRENTFORD

BURNLEY

Out: Connor Roberts (calf), Josh Cullen (knee), Axel Tuanzebe (heel), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Armando Broja (unspecified), Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Mike Tresor (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Worrall, Esteve; Laurent, Ugochukwu, Hannibal, Humphreys; Edwards, Anthony; Flemming

BRENTFORD

Out: Fabio Carvalho (knee), Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee)

Doubtful: Michael Kayode (knock), Aaron Hickey (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Collins, Ajer, Van den Berg, Henry; Henderson, Janelt; Ouattara, Jensen, Schade; Thiago

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Burnley related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe