Senegal vs Morocco: Pape Thiaw ‘apologise to football’ after AFCON final

By Axel Clody | 19 Jan 2026 06:32

After initially instructing his players to leave the pitch before bringing them back on during the AFCON 2025 final against Morocco (1-0 a.e.t.), Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw has publicly issued an apology.

Angered by referee Jean-Jacques Ndala’s decision to award a penalty to Brahim Diaz following a disallowed goal for Senegal, Thiaw first told his players to walk off the pitch at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat on Sunday, before later reversing his decision.

Thiaw offers “apologies to football”

SADIO MANE SAVED THE FACE OF AFRICAN FOOTBALL



During a moment of chaos and confusion, the Senegalese coach, Pape Thiaw, instructed his players to leave the pitch because he felt an unjust penalty had been awarded to the host nation, with many decisions going in their favour.… pic.twitter.com/wm6uuZt5E5 — Arsenal Hive ?⚪️ (@Afc_Sakzi) January 19, 2026

Prompted by Sadio Mane, who was advised by Claude Le Roy, the 44-year-old coach eventually called his players back onto the field. After Senegal’s victory, Thiaw publicly apologised while speaking to beIN Sports in the mixed zone.

“We did not agree with the decision, that is all, and I do not want to go back over what happened in this match. After reflecting, I really did not like the fact that I told my players to leave the pitch. I apologise to football. I brought them back,” Thiaw said.

“Sometimes you can react in the heat of the moment. We asked ourselves whether that penalty could have been given if our goal before that had been allowed. But now we accept the referee’s mistakes, that can happen. We should not have done it, but it is already done. We apologise.”

Regragui condemns Senegal coach’s actions

???? OH MY GOD! Walid Regragui and Pape Thiaw nearly came to blows after the match. ?????



The two managers. ??? pic.twitter.com/SDPWRH4yao — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) January 18, 2026

Morocco head coach Walid Regragui, with whom Thiaw also clashed after the final whistle, criticised the incident during his post-match press conference.

“The image Africa showed today is a bit shameful. When a coach tells his players to leave the pitch… As I said, in the end you always have to remain classy, in defeat as well as in victory. What Pape did tonight does not honour Africa. It was not classy, but it does not matter, he is African champion so he has the right to say whatever he wants.”

This article was originally published on Afrik Foot.