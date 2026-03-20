Preview: Atalanta BC vs Hellas Verona - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 20 Mar 2026 15:56 , Last updated: 20 Mar 2026 16:00

Having been very publicly humbled in Europe's top competition, Atalanta BC will try to bounce back on Sunday, when they welcome Hellas Verona to Bergamo.

While La Dea suffered a Champions League hiding at the hands of Bayern Munich, Hellas are losing their fight for Serie A survival, lying nine points adrift of safety with nine games remaining.

Match preview

With any chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals essentially over after a 6-1 home defeat last week, Atalanta faced an intimidating trip to Munich on Wednesday evening.

Though Berlin-born Serbia international Lazar Samardzic had the final say with a late headed goal, La Dea lost 4-1 on the night and were ultimately hammered 10-2 on aggregate.

Nonetheless, there is much to play for between now and the end of May, as Atalanta sit seventh in Serie A and four points behind Roma, who hold the last European place as things stand.

Either side of the first leg against Bayern, Raffaele Palladino's side posted consecutive league draws - first against mid-table Udinese, then versus Scudetto favourites Inter Milan.

Last week, they fell behind to Inter's first-half strike at San Siro, before salvaging one point through a late Nikola Krstovic leveller, but they have now gone six games without a win across all competitions.

That run includes the opening leg of a Coppa Italia semi-final against Lazio, which ended 2-2, and winning the cup would secure direct access to the Europa League - a tournament they memorably won two years ago.

First, the Bergamaschi must take care of business in Serie A. Since Palladino's first game at the end of November, Atalanta have claimed more home points than any other side, so they will expect to gain revenge against Verona.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Beaten 6-1 and 5-0 in the two previous meetings, Verona stunned Atalanta with a 3-1 victory at Stadio Bentegodi in December's reverse fixture.

That brought a rare moment of relief amid an otherwise dismal campaign, and Hellas desperately need to complete a league double over La Dea for the first time in 12 years.

Realistically, the Gialloblu seem to be Serie B-bound: they lie nine points shy of safety with as many rounds remaining, having dropped to 20th place after basement boys Pisa beat Cagliari.

Interim coach Paolo Sammarco has claimed just four points from six games so far, following a 2-0 defeat to fellow strugglers Genoa last week.

Though they recently upset Bologna at Stadio Dall'Ara, that was one of just two away wins in the league this season, and Hellas also head to Bergamo with the division's worst defensive record.

Atalanta BC Serie A form:

W W W L D D

Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

L D D L D L

Hellas Verona Serie A form:

D L L L W L

Team News

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Amid all the bad news, Atalanta have just welcomed back forward pair Giacomo Raspadori and Charles De Ketelaere from injury - eight of the latter's last 10 Serie A goals have come in home matches.

Furthermore, USA midfielder Yunus Musah can return after serving a UEFA suspension, giving Palladino a full hand to choose from.

Once again, joint-top scorers Krstovic and Gianluca Scamacca will vie to start up front - the Italy striker scored La Dea's only goal in the reverse fixture.

Meanwhile, Verona's main man Gift Orban has failed to find the net in his last five appearances, so he must beat competition from Amin Sarr and Kieron Bowie to lead the visitors' attack.

Sammarco still has a significant absence list: Suat Serdar, Tobias Slotsager and Armel Bella-Kotchap are all injured, while Sandi Lovric and Domagoj Bradaric remain doubts.

French midfielder Antoine Bernede is apparently closer to full fitness and could be named on the bench.

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Bernasconi; De Ketelaere, Zalewski; Krstovic

Hellas Verona possible starting lineup:

Montipo; Edmundsson, Nelsson, Valentini; Belghali, Harroui, Gagliardini, Akpa-Akpro, Frese; Bowie, Orban

We say: Atalanta BC 3-1 Hellas Verona

Atalanta can halt a concerning slump on Sunday, as their top attackers are now available and Verona always offer up chances.

Blown away by Bayern, La Dea will be much more comfortable against relegation-haunted visitors from the foot of Serie A.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.