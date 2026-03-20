Preview: Roma vs Lecce - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 20 Mar 2026 09:57 , Last updated: 20 Mar 2026 10:05

After suffering Europa League heartbreak in midweek, Roma must return to Serie A duty on Sunday evening, when they continue their faltering top-four quest at home to lowly Lecce.

Having been beaten by Bologna in an enthralling all-Italian contest, the capital club will stay at Stadio Olimpico for a crucial league fixture.

Match preview

Despite overcoming several setbacks over the course of two legs, Roma dramatically lost their last-16 Europa League clash with domestic rivals Bologna, going down 5-4 on aggregate after an absorbing back-and-forth tie.

Following last week's 1-1 draw at Stadio Dall'Ara, the pair reconvened in Rome on Thursday evening, when Bologna led twice before Lorenzo Pellegrini's late goal forced extra time.

The visitors then seized the lead once again, and Roma were unable to respond, leaving coach Gian Piero Gasperini to rue a number of costly defensive errors.

His side have also hit a rocky patch in Serie A, losing their grip on a Champions League qualifying spot and slipping down to sixth place.

Having fumbled a two-goal lead to draw with top-four rivals Juventus, they slipped up again by losing in Genoa, before coming away with nothing from last week's trip to fellow Champions League challengers Como.

Though Donyell Malen put Roma in front from the spot, Wesley was then sent off and they suffered a 2-1 defeat, allowing their hosts to move three points ahead.

On a run of five games without a win, 'Gasp' must use all his vast experience to turn the situation around. His team have now lost 10 league matches this season, already one more than last term, which started disastrously before Claudio Ranieri rode to the rescue.

So, Roma will be glad to welcome their favourite visitors to the Olimpico: after losing their first top-flight home match against Lecce back in 1986, they have lost none of the next 18.

© Imago

Indeed, Lecce have been beaten 16 times since that sole victory, conceding an average of 2.6 goals per game when visiting their fellow Giallorossi.

Yet, the Salentini will be aiming to cause a significant upset on Sunday, when their latest fight for Serie A survival continues.

After prevailing in a recent six-pointer against Cremonese, Eusebio Di Francesco's side pulled clear of the drop zone, but they remain deep in danger after losing to Napoli last time out.

Despite taking an early lead through Jamal Siebert's third-minute header, Lecce eventually succumbed to the Scudetto holders, recording a fifth defeat from their last six away matches.

Still vying with Cremo, Fiorentina and Cagliari to avoid 18th place when the music stops in May, they must try to pick up some more points against Serie A's better sides.

Versus teams currently in the top half, Lecce have accrued just four from 15 games so far - while only scoring six goals - which bodes ill for their trip to the capital.

Roma Serie A form:

W D W D L L

Roma form (all competitions):

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Lecce Serie A form:

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Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi

Roma are still without several forwards due to injury - namely Paulo Dybala, Artem Dovbyk, Evan Ferguson and Matias Soule - and key midfielder Manu Kone has just joined them on the sidelines.

Furthermore, Brazilian wing-back Wesley must serve a one-match ban following his controversial red card against Como.

In better news for Gasperini, Evan Ndicka can play after missing last week's league defeat through suspension. On target again in midweek, the Ivorian defender has scored in each of his last three Serie A matches, having failed to find the net in his previous 83.

Due to a lack of available alternatives, Malen may be asked to start again after completing 120 minutes on Thursday.

Meanwhile, misfiring striker Nikola Stulic is likely to lead Lecce's attack, though he has yet to score an away goal this season.

Without a prolific marksman since Nikola Krstovic left for Atalanta, the Salentini's last seven league goals have been provided by seven different players.

Medon Berisha, Francesco Camarda and Kialonda Gaspar are still unavailable for the visitors, while Mali midfielder Lassana Coulibaly suffered a thigh strain against Napoli.

Roma possible starting lineup:

Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Celik, Cristante, Kone, Wesley; Pisilli, Pellegrini; Malen

Lecce possible starting lineup:

Falcone; Veiga, Gabriel, Siebert, Gallo; Ramadani, Ngom; Pierotti, Gandelman, Banda; Stulic

We say: Roma 2-0 Lecce

Although Roma have started leaking goals and are enduring their worst spell of the season, they can keep Champions League dreams alive by defeating limited Lecce.

Di Francesco lacks sufficient firepower to trouble his former club, while Gasperini will demand a prompt response to recent results.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.