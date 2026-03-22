Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'eye' Serie A defender as Ben White’s future at the Emirates Stadium comes into question

By Seye Omidiora | 22 Mar 2026 05:24

Roma's Wesley has reportedly emerged as a primary target for Arsenal after a standout season in Italy that has seen him earn a call-up to the Brazil national team.

Despite their current success, the Gunners hierarchy are believed to be planning a significant defensive overhaul to freshen the squad.

The reported summer move involves the potential sacrifice of established first-team regulars to fund moves for some of Europe's most exciting young talents.

One such name being linked with a transfer away is Ben White, whose future in North London is no longer guaranteed.

Arsenal 'ready' to sanction White sale this summer

© Imago / Sportimage

According to TEAMtalk, the North London club are ready to let White leave during the upcoming summer transfer window.

While the £50m signing has been a consistent performer since his arrival at the Emirates Stadium, the versatile defender is no longer viewed as an untouchable member of the starting XI.

Arsenal are expected to demand a substantial fee for the versatile defender to help facilitate their own recruitment plans in the defensive third.

Several Premier League rivals are understood to be monitoring the situation should the England international become available for transfer.

Why Arsenal reportedly want Wesley to replace White

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

As reported by above source, Wesley, 22, is highly regarded for his athleticism and attacking contributions, having already netted four goals for the Giallorossi this term.

Arsenal face significant competition for his signature from the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid, who are also believed to be tracking his rapid progress.

While alternatives such as Tino Livramento and Vanderson remain under consideration, the hierarchy believe Wesley represents the ideal profile to succeed White on the right flank.

It will be interesting to see, however, if the reported target is able to challenge Jurrien Timber for a starting berth, as the Dutchman is Arteta's No. 1 right-back.