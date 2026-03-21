Arsenal show 'significant' transfer interest in Roma star as Gunners search for Ben White replacement

By Ben Sully | 21 Mar 2026 14:42 , Last updated: 21 Mar 2026 14:43

Arsenal have reportedly identified Roma defender Wesley Franca as a potential replacement for Ben White, who will be allowed to leave this summer.

White has struggled for game time this season, with Jurrien Timber preferred as Mikel Arteta's first-choice right-back.

White started against Bayer Leverkusen in midweek, but he has not featured in the Premier League since January due to a combination of injury and selection decisions.

In fact, the right-back has started just five of the 24 Premier League matches he has been available for this season.

© Imago / Sportimage

Arsenal eyeing Wesley as White replacement

Given White's lack of minutes, TEAMtalk are reporting that Arsenal are willing to sanction his departure if they receive suitable offers this summer.

With White heading towards the exit door, the Gunners are scouring the market for potential replacements.

Roma's Wesley is one of the names that have been added to Arsenal's right-back shortlist ahead of the summer window.

Arsenal are understood to be showing 'signicant' interest in the 22-year-old after keeping a close eye on his performances this season.

However, they could face competition from fellow Premier League side Everton, who would 'welcome' the chance to recruit the Roma star.

© Imago / Gribaudi

Who is Wesley Franca?

Wesley started his career with Brazilian giants Flamengo, where he made 136 competitive appearances before completing a €25m move to Roma last summer.

The 22-year-old has quickly established himself as an integral part of the Roma side, having started 30 of his 35 competitive appearances this season.

Wesley has been utilised as a right and left wing-back in Gian Piero Gasperini's 3-4-2-1 system.

However, he proved during his time with Flamengo that he is adept at playing as a traditional full-back, which is where he would play if he were to join an Arsenal side that operates with a back four.

Franca's performances in a Roma shirt have earned him a place in Carlo Ancelotti's latest Brazil side.

The defender already has five international appearances to his name and will be hoping to represent his country at the 2026 World Cup.