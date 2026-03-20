Preview: Como vs. Pisa - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 20 Mar 2026 12:31

A week after ending their four‑month wait for a Serie A victory, Pisa travel to Champions League‑chasing Como, aiming to secure back‑to‑back top‑flight wins in round 30.

The victory over Cagliari was only the Nerazzurri’s second since promotion, but repeating that at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia will require a far stronger effort.

Match preview

Pisa were backed to end their 17‑match league wait for a win against Cagliari, and the Towers were inspired by captain Antonio Caracciolo, whose two goals helped the second‑bottom side to a 3-1 victory.

Not even Rafiu Durosinmi’s sending‑off after 37 minutes, with the strugglers 1-0 up, derailed them, as Oscar Hiljemark’s men dug in and netted two more before Adam Obert was given his marching orders for Cagliari after the Sardinians scored a consolation.

The upshot of that victory — Pisa’s second in the league this term — is that the Black and Blues remain second‑bottom in Serie A, level on 18 points with Hellas Verona but a staggering nine points adrift of 17th‑placed Lecce.

Further highlighting the uphill challenge is the Nerazzurri’s winless away record this season, with Hiljemark inheriting a team yet to reach double figures for points on their travels.

Pisa head into Sunday’s match without a win in 14 attempts on the road, although they have drawn eight of those games and lost six, scoring 16 and conceding 31.

Notably, those 16 away goals scored better the totals of seven teams in the league, even though having the worst defensive record has ultimately undermined their prospects of success away from home.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Como will look to exploit Pisa’s tendency to be leaky at the back as they aim to enhance their own chances of finishing in the division’s coveted Champions League positions.

The Lariani’s latest victory — a 2-1 success over Roma — took them three points clear of the capital club on 51 points, with fifth‑placed Juventus (53) sandwiched between the two in the tussle to clinch the final spot for Europe’s premier club competition next season.

Cesc Fabregas’s men thus extended their unbeaten streak to six across all competitions, five of which have been in Serie A since mid‑February’s 2-1 home defeat by Fiorentina.

Since that reverse in Lombardy, however, the Lariani have accumulated 13 points from a possible 15, winning four top‑flight games in a row and recording notable triumphs over Juventus and Roma.

While clean sheets have been a rarity, with Como conceding in five of their last six league matches, supporters will not mind so long as the Biancoblu keep securing much‑needed victories that maintain their push for Champions League football at season’s end.

Top of the form table across the past five games, Fabregas’s team now aim to claim another positive result to stave off Juventus and possibly even put pressure on Napoli, who begin the weekend five points clear of the Lariani.

Como Serie A form:

L

D

W

W

W

W

Como form (all competitions):

D

W

W

D

W

W

Pisa Serie A form:

D

L

L

L

L

W

Team News

© Imago

Fabregas has a largely healthy squad for Sunday, with Jayden Addai Como’s only absentee ahead of round 30.

Como will lean on the goalscoring of Anastasios Douvikas and Nico Paz, who have netted 10 and nine goals respectively, ahead of Sunday’s visit of the league’s second‑bottom side.

Only Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez (14) has scored more than Douvikas’s 10 heading into this weekend, with three of those efforts being match‑winners, and the Greek forward looks set to be decisive for the Biancoblu on Sunday.

Pisa, however, have a surfeit of absentees due to injury or suspension: Durosinmi and Michel Aebischer will serve bans this weekend, while Marius Marin, Simone Scuffet, Juan Cuadrado, Lorran, Isak Vural, Daniel Denoon and Arturo Calabresi are all in the treatment room.

The visitors’ prospects rest on six‑goal Stefano Moreo, especially as five of his six top‑flight strikes have come in away fixtures, and he aims to add to that tally this weekend.

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Van Der Brempt, Ramon, Kempf, Valle; Caqueret, De Cunha; Vojvoda, Paz, Baturina; Douvikas

Pisa possible starting lineup:

Nicolas; Coppola, Canestrelli, Caracciolo; Leris, Hojholt, Loyola, Angori; Tramoni; Moreo, Stojilkovic

We say: Como 3-1 Pisa

Despite Pisa’s improved confidence after defeating Cagliari, Fabregas’s in‑form side are unlikely to pass up the chance to strengthen their grip on a Champions League berth.

Como’s attacking fluency and strong home form should ultimately tell against a Pisa side still searching for consistency on their travels, and the Lariani ought to edge Sunday’s lunchtime encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.