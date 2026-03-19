Liverpool lineup vs. Brighton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Mar 2026 10:25 , Last updated: 19 Mar 2026 10:31

Liverpool could be without up to five players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

Alexander Isak has returned to the grass, but he is yet to make a full recovery from a broken leg injury and remains sidelined along with Wataru Endo (ankle), Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni (bot knee).

Mohamed Salah scored and missed a penalty in Liverpool’s 4-0 second-leg win over Galatasaray in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday before he was withdrawn towards the end of the match after he “felt something”, according to head coach Arne Slot.

Salah has therefore emerged as a doubt for this weekend, with Cody Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha and Jeremie Frimpong all viewed as alternative options to start on the right flank – the latter is more likely to continue at right-back, though.

While captain Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are both set to continue at centre-back in front of goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Andrew Robertson will be looking to force his way back into the first Xi ahead of Milos Kerkez, who played the full 90 minutes at left-back in midweek.

Curtis Jones will be also push to earn a recall, but Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch are the most likely pair to link arms in centre-midfield, with in-form Dominik Szoboszlai set to continue in the number 10 role and Florian Wirtz operating on the left flank.

Hugo Ekitike has scored 11 of is 17 goals in the Premier League this season, including both goals in Liverpool’s 2-0 home win over Brighton in December, and he is expected to start again as the central striker.

Liverpool possible starting lineup: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike

> Click here to see how Brighton & Hove Albion could line up for this contest