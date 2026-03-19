Brighton lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Mar 2026 10:25 , Last updated: 19 Mar 2026 10:31

Brighton & Hove Albion could be without up to three players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool at the Amex Stadium.

Adam Webster and Stefanos Tzimas both remain long-term absentees with knee injuries, while Kaoru Mitoma is doubtful after missing last weekend’s 1-0 win at Sunderland with an ankle foot injury.

Carlos Baleba was also absence against the Black Cats due to an unspecified issue, but head coach Fabian Hurzeler expects the in-demand midfielder to be available for selection this weekend.

If fit, Baleba and Yasin Ayari will both be looking to force their way into the first XI at the expense of 40-year-old ex-Liverpool midfielder James Milner and Jack Hinshelwood, while Pascal Gross is likely to retain his starting spot in the middle of the pitch.

Captain Lewis Dunk made his 500th start for Brighton against Sunderland and the club legend is expected to continue at centre-back alongside Jan Paul van Hecke, while Mats Wieffer and Ferdi Kadioglu could be preferred at full-back once again.

Both Diego Gomez and Yankuba Minteh may be given the nod to start out wide, while Danny Welbeck will hope to fend off competition from Georginio Rutter to continue as the central striker.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Ayari, Baleba; Gomez, Gross, Minteh; Welbeck

> Click here to see how Liverpool could line up for this contest