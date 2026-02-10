Chelsea vs. Leeds United team news: Reece James, Estevao Willian decisions made by Liam Rosenior for Stamford Bridge game

By Darren Plant | 10 Feb 2026 18:20 , Last updated: 10 Feb 2026 18:32

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has handed a start to Estevao Willian for Tuesday's Premier League fixture against Leeds United.

The Brazil international remained as an unused substitute for the 3-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, but the 18-year-old is recalled in one of just two alterations.

After speaking in-depth on the future of the defender at his pre-match press conference, Rosenior has also handed an opportunity to Josh Acheampong in the centre of his defence.

Wesley Fofana and Pedro Neto are the two players to drop down to the substitutes' bench.

However, there is no place in the squad for Reece James, who misses this contest through illness despite recovering from a previous minor injury.

While Enzo Fernandez could be deployed as a number 10, the Argentine has been used on the left-hand side in recent fixtures.

Calvert-Lewin misses out for Leeds

Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a surprise absentee from the Leeds XI named by Daniel Farke.

The assumption is that the England international misses out through injury, with Lukas Nmecha seemingly starting down the middle of the attack.

Farke's formation remains uncertain with six defenders having been selected. James Justin - who started as a centre-back against Nottingham Forest on Friday - could potentially be used as a right-midfielder in a 5-4-1 formation.

As well as Calvert-Lewin, defender Pascal Struijk and attacker Noah Okafor have dropped out of the team.

Sebastiaan Bornauw is the other player to be introduced to the first XI, presumably as one of three central defenders.

Former Chelsea loanee Facundo Buonanotte has been selected on the bench.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Acheampong, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernandez, Estevao; Pedro

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Badiashile, Fofana, Sarr, Hato, Garnacho, Neto, Delap, Guiu

Leeds United XI: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Bornauw, Gudmundsson; Justin, Ampadu, Gruev, Aaronson; Nmecha

Subs: Perri, Byram, Longstaff, Tanaka, Buonanotte, James, Okafor, Gnonto, Piroe