Wolves transfer news: Basel 'reduce asking price' of star player to alert Premier League, Championship clubs

By Darren Plant | 14 Jan 2026 12:18

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly identified Basel forward Philip Otele as a potential winter transfer target.

Rob Edwards has recently put together a four-match unbeaten streak across all competitions to bolster his chances of remaining in the Molineux dugout in the long term.

Nevertheless, Wolves remain cut adrift at the bottom of the Premier League table at a time when they are contemplating how to handle the futures of some of their first-team players.

On the incoming front, club officials must look at targets that are capable of making an impact in the Premier League and have the qualities to spearhead a likely campaign in the Championship during 2026-27.

As per sports broadcaster Ben Jacobs, Wolves could decide to make a formal approach for Otele.

© Imago

Wolves involved in Otele race?

The report claims that Wolves are one of at least five clubs who are contemplating a move for the striker.

Basel have allegedly taken the decision to reduce the 26-year-old's asking price to a fee in the region of €7m (£6.06m).

Since initially joining on loan at the midway point of 2024-25, Otele has contributed 17 goals and seven assists from his 51 appearances in all competitions.

He has two goals in this season's Europa League - against Freiburg and Genk respectively - and recently played 85 minutes of a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

Bournemouth, Birmingham City, Celtic and Lazio are all said to be monitoring the situation, effectively leaving Wolves as outsiders at this stage.

According to Jacobs, Otele - who can play across the frontline - came close to joining Fulham last year.

© Imago / Sportimage

How can Wolves win Otele race?

Otele may be left with a decision over whether he wants to prioritise the size of his next club or first-team football.

Forty of his 51 outings for Basel have come from the starting lineup, yet the Swiss club are the biggest that he has represented during his career.

His previous spells have been at Kauno Zalgiris, UTA Arad, CFR Cluj and Al-Wahda.

While Bournemouth have funds to spend and Lazio represents an attractive option, Otele's best chance of regular game time is at either Wolves, Birmingham or Celtic.