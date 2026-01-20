Preview: Viktoria Plzen vs Porto - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 20 Jan 2026 22:03

Unbeaten Viktoria Plzen welcome one of the Europa League campaign’s favourites, Porto, to Doosan Arena for the penultimate fixture of the league phase.

The Czech hosts are well placed in the knockout positions, sitting 14th in the 36-team table and three points behind their Portuguese visitors, who currently occupy the final automatic qualification spot.

Match preview

Straddling the line between an impressive continental campaign and one that has recently lacked bite, Plzen are one of just four sides yet to suffer defeat in the league phase, though that resilience has come at the cost of attacking sharpness.

Martin Hysky’s men began their journey with two wins from their opening three fixtures (D1), but have since played out three consecutive goalless draws, equalling the joint-longest such run in major European competition history.

With a tournament-high four draws, Plzen also boast the best defensive record in the Europa League this season, having conceded just two goals, though Hysky will be looking to see improvement at the other end, with his side managing only six goals, the fewest tally among the current top 16.

That shortcoming may not be too difficult to address, given Viktorka have scored nine times across their last three outings since their previous European appearance at Panathinaikos on matchday six, a run which includes a 2-0 victory over Dukla Prague on December 14, leaving Plzen fourth in the Czech Liga standings and 13 points adrift of the summit.

That remains their most recent competitive fixture, though Hysky’s men have stayed active during the winter break with friendly victories over Lugano and Sonderjyske, offering at least a degree of momentum heading into this clash.

Plzen have also enjoyed recent success at Doosan Arena, winning both of their last two matches at the ground, while suffering just one defeat in their last eight home games (W4, D3), suggesting the Czech outfit could extend their unbeaten European run.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Standing in Viktorka’s way is a Porto side that have won each of their last nine matches across all competitions, including a narrow 1-0 victory over Vitoria de Guimaraes at the weekend.

That result kept Francesco Farioli’s men seven points clear at the top of the Primeira Liga table and extended their clean-sheet run to five consecutive games.

Porto’s recent explosive run also includes a 2-1 success over Malmo on matchday six, making it back-to-back victories in the Europa League, having also beaten Nice in round five, and the Dragons now have an opportunity to secure three straight wins in the competition’s main stage for the first time since 2010-11.

Taking full spoils on Thursday would also boost their hopes of securing a top-eight finish, as the Blue and Whites currently hold the final automatic qualification spot with just a one-point cushion over Stuttgart and Roma, while only three points separate them from Plzen.

Porto appear up to the task, considering they are unbeaten in seven competitive away matches since suffering defeat to Nottingham Forest on matchday three (W6, D1), while keeping clean sheets in each of their last five outings in that run.



Viktoria Plzen Europa League form:

Viktoria Plzen form (all competitions):

Porto Europa League form:

Porto form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Plzen will be without defender Sampson Dweh, who is suspended after picking up his third booking of the competition against Panathinaikos.

Centre-back Vaclav Jemelka is also unavailable after receiving a red card in the same match, compounding defensive concerns with Jan Paluska still sidelined through injury.

Attacker Rafiu Durosinmi, defender Svetozar Markovic and goalkeeper Martin Jedlicka all departed the club during the January transfer window and will also be missed.

Porto, meanwhile, saw veteran defender Thiago Silva return to the club during the winter window, though despite impressing in his first two appearances, he is ineligible to feature in this competition.

Luuk de Jong will continue his recovery from a serious knee injury, while Nehuen Perez and Tomas Perez remain out with Achilles tendon problems, though Zaidu Sanusi is expected to be back following the conclusion of the Africa Cup of Nations.



Viktoria Plzen possible starting lineup:

Wiegele; Memic, Havel, Spacil, Doski; Cerv, Valenta; Ladra, Vydra, Souare; Adu

Porto possible starting lineup:

D Costa; A Costa, Bednarek, Kiwior, Fernandes; Froholdt, Varela, Veiga; Pepe, Samu, Sainz

We say: Viktoria Plzen 0-1 Porto

With two defensively disciplined sides on show, this fixture appears primed to be a low-scoring affair, though Porto’s momentum, pedigree and Plzen’s absentees could prove decisive, with the one-time Europa League champions tipped to edge a narrow victory.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.