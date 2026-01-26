Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs Inter Milan - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 26 Jan 2026 17:30 , Last updated: 26 Jan 2026 17:49

Still fighting for a top-eight finish in this season's league phase, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan will clash when the Champions League knockout places are decided on Wednesday.

Two former winners - and both beaten in recent finals - BVB and Inter are separated by a single point before the final matchday, with the Italian side just ahead of their German hosts.

Match preview

Despite defeats last week, both Borussia Dortmund and Inter are on track for a playoff place, with Dortmund still sitting on 11 points, one behind this week's visitors.

Losing 2-0 away to Tottenham Hotspur harmed BVB's hopes of qualifying automatically for the last 16, leaving them 16th in the table with one game remaining.

So, Niko Kovac and co need several teams to slip up if they are to avoid the playoffs; likewise, it would take an improbable set of results for them to fall out of the top 24.

Without much fear of elimination, the German giants can go all out for their 100th win in Europe's top competition, having been among the Champions League's top entertainers this term.

After putting four goals past Athletic Bilbao, Villarreal and Copenhagen, they have found the net 19 times so far, and only Arsenal, Bayern Munich and defending champions Paris Saint-Germain have fared better.

While away results have been modest, two wins and one draw on home turf have continued a tradition of being hard to beat at Signal Iduna Park: across their last 21 home Champions League matches, Dortmund have lost just once.

On the domestic scene, Saturday's 3-0 away win over Union Berlin kept BVB top of the pack chasing Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, who suffered a rare setback - albeit the gap between them stands at eight points.

Still, league-high tallies of one defeat and 10 clean sheets suggest they can defy free-scoring Inter, who they memorably conquered in the teams' most recent meeting.

© Imago

Though Inter lead the head-to-head with two wins to one across six previous contests, they let a two-goal lead slip on their last trip to Dortmund, for a group-phase fixture in 2019.

BVB fought back to run out 3-2 winners on that occasion, with Julian Brandt and Lautaro Martinez both on the scoresheet - the pair should meet again in midweek.

Cristian Chivu's side will head into their final league-phase game on the back of three straight Champions League defeats, having previously won their first four matches.

Given the Nerazzurri had lost just three of the previous 27 - and have never lost four in a row at Europe's elite level - they will be keen to end a trend that started with a last-gasp defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Last week, Inter were beaten 3-1 by Arsenal at San Siro - dropping them down to 14th place in the table - but they have already booked a playoff place and are still in top-eight contention.

Twice beaten finalists during the past three years - and three-time winners before that - they must win and then hope several teams above them falter in a chaotic finale.

Having lost the Serie A title to Napoli last term, just before their Champions League final mauling by PSG, Inter are now well set to reclaim the Scudetto: following Friday's 6-2 smashing of Pisa, they lead city rivals AC Milan by five points - and Napoli by nine.

Holding Italy's best road record - eight wins and just nine goals conceded from 10 away games - they should head to Germany with confidence, but also wary of their hosts' formidable home record.

Borussia Dortmund Champions League form:

W W L W D L

Borussia Dortmund form (all competitions):

W D W W L W

Inter Milan Champions League form:

W W W L L L

Inter Milan form (all competitions):

W D W W L W

Team News

© Imago / SOPA Images

After his costly red card against Tottenham, Daniel Svensson must serve a suspension, so Ramy Bensebaini could be recalled to Dortmund's defence.

Niklas Sule and Marcel Sabitzer are both injured, while Aaron Anselmino has just returned to parent club Chelsea and Julian Duranville has left on loan to Basel.

Unbeaten in his last 19 Champions League games at Signal Iduna Park - a new club record - Julian Brandt should feature in the final third, supporting Serhou Guirassy.

Guirassy has notched three goals in Europe this term, down on last season's output of 13; yet the Guinea striker still averages more than one goal involvement every hour in Champions League home games.

Meanwhile, Inter pair Manuel Akanji and Henrikh Mkhitaryan will both return to their former club, although the latter - who scored a tap-in against Pisa last week - is no longer a certain starter at the age of 37.

Chivu is still missing key men Hakan Calhanoglu and Denzel Dumfries due to injury, but he will have plenty of experienced options to choose from.

After being benched on Friday evening, Nicolo Barella, Federico Dimarco, Marcus Thuram and Akanji may all return; however, Thuram has failed to find the net in his last five Champions League appearances.

With that in mind, Ange-Yoan Bonny and Francesco Pio Esposito will also vie to partner Inter's top scorer during last year's run to the final: captain Martinez has scored four so far this term.

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Anton, Can, Schlotterbeck; Ryerson, Bellingham, Nmecha, Bensebaini; Adeyemi, Brandt; Guirassy

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

Sommer; Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni; Henrique, Zielinski, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

We say: Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Inter Milan

Both clubs may miss out on automatic entry to the Champions League's last 16, having tailed off following a fast start to the league phase.

Dortmund rarely lose at home, while Inter boast an excellent away record, so the points will be shared - sending either side into the knockout-round playoffs.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.