Leeds lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Daniel Farke deals double blow

By Ben Knapton | 04 Dec 2025 16:29 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 16:45

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has delivered a double injury blow for his side ahead of Saturday's Premier League showdown with Liverpool at Elland Road.

The Whites' exceptional 3-1 victory over Chelsea in midweek came at quite the cost, as Lukas Nmecha sustained a hamstring problem, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin reported calf pain, as revealed by Farke in his pre-game press conference.

Neither man has been ruled out of the visit of the champions just yet, but it would be a shock to see them involved from the first whistle, so Farke will likely be forced into a double change up front.

As a result, Joel Piroe - still waiting for his first Premier League goal of the season - and Noah Okafor could join forces at the tip of a 3-5-2 shape, which worked wonders on Wednesday and in the second half against Manchester City.

Farke also cast doubt on whether midfielder Ao Tanaka - scorer of a stunning goal against Chelsea in midweek - will be fit to start again, so Ilia Gruev could instead link arms with Ethan Ampadu and Anton Stach this weekend.

The hosting manager could make an unenforced alteration out wide in the shape of James Justin, but Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson should hold their places in the wing-back roles.

The same goes for Jaka Bijol, Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon at the back, but Daniel James (hamstring) and Sean Longstaff (calf) are still missing.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Perri; Rodon, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Stach, Gruev, Ampadu, Gudmundsson; Piroe, Okafor

