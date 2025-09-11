Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash against Burnley on Sunday.

Premier League champions Liverpool will be back in action on Sunday when they travel to face Burnley at Turf Moor following the international break and the closure of a remarkable summer transfer window.

Arne Slot's side have taken maximum points so far in the top flight, beating Bournemouth, Newcastle United and Arsenal in their bid to retain the title, though they have picked up a couple of injuries along the way.

Dominik Szoboszlai deputised at right-back against the Magpies and the Gunners following issues to Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley, earning plaudits for man-of-the-match-worthy performances and a winning free kick last time out.

Ibrahima Konate was taken off with an injury last time out and Alexis Mac Allister has been dealing with a lingering issue since the end of last season, but both featured for their international sides, and they should be ready to participate this weekend.

Ahead of Sunday's clash, Sports Mole rounds up all of Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: Unknown

Slot revealed in his pre-game press conference that Curtis Jones suffered an unspecified injury against Arsenal, and the midfielder will not be available for Sunday's tie.

Jeremie Frimpong

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: September 14 (vs. Burnley)

Frimpong picked up a hamstring injury on his Premier League debut, and Slot mentioned that he expects the right-back to return after the international break.

The Dutchman faces a late fitness test ahead of this weekend, and even if he is available for selection, he is unlikely to start.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for their Premier League clash against Burnley.



