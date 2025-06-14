Liverpool 2025 summer transfers: Every confirmed signing and sale for Arne Slot's side

Liverpool 2025 summer transfers: All confirmed ins and outs
Track all of Liverpool's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

Arne Slot's Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions in 2024-25, cantering to the title with four games to spare at the end of a dominant campaign.

Notably, the Reds made no major additions to the squad last summer, only signing versatile backup forward Federico Chiesa from Juventus in a cut-price deal worth £12.5m including add-ons.

However, while the former Feyenoord boss made the most of the group that he inherited from Jurgen Klopp, he is expected to have the chance to mould the side to his liking this time around.

The 20-time top-flight champions are anticipated to undergo a window of transition this year as they prepare to replace some star names and fan favourites in a bid to not only retain their title, but mount a charge on all four fronts next term.

Here, Sports Mole lists all of Liverpool's new signings and departures in the 2025 summer transfer window.


Liverpool confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Jeremie Frimpong (£29.5m from Bayer Leverkusen)

Armin Pecsi (£1.5m from Puskas Akademia)

Liverpool confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.3m to Real Madrid)

Caoimhin Kelleher (£12.5m, Brentford)


How much have Liverpool spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?


Liverpool total spend summer 2025: £31m Liverpool total income summer 2025: £20.8m Liverpool total profit/loss summer 2025: -£10.2m


Latest Liverpool transfer rumours


You can find a complete list of the latest Liverpool transfer rumours by clicking here.


Liverpool squad


You can view Liverpool current squad ahead of the 2025-26 season by clicking here.

