Argentina vs Mauritania: Lionel Scaloni offers update on Lionel Messi's World Cup participation

By Ben Sully | 27 Mar 2026 12:49 , Last updated: 27 Mar 2026 12:58

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has revealed that Lionel Messi is yet to make a concrete decision over his involvement in the 2026 World Cup.

Messi won the Player of the Tournament award in the 2022 edition, where he starred with seven goals and three assists as Argentina ended their 36-year wait for World Cup glory.

Argentina will defend their trophy this summer in the tournament held across the USA, Canada and Mexico.

While there are fewer than three months to go until Argentina's first game against Algeria, it is still unclear whether their record scorer will be at the 2026 World Cup.

Messi has previously expressed a desire to feature, but he has not offered any guarantees about his involvement in the tournament.

© Imago / PHOTOxPHOTO

Scaloni offers update on Messi's World Cup plans

Scaloni has now admitted that the Inter Miami star has yet to decide whether he will take part in his sixth World Cup.

"That's a question more for him [Messi]," Scaloni said as relayed by ESPN. "As far as I'm concerned, you already know where I stand. I'll do everything I can to make sure he's there.

"I believe that, for the sake of football, he has to be there. It's not me who decides. It's up to him, his state of mind, his physical condition.

"It's difficult because it is not just the Argentinians who want to see him, everyone wants to see him.

"I want him to be there. It's up to him to decide. He's earned the right to make that decision with peace of mind.

"We're in no rush about it. We know whatever he decides will be best for the team and for him. We hope he will be there."

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Messi to feature in Mauritania, Zambia friendlies

Argentina are preparing for two international friendlies against Mauritania on Friday and Zambia on Tuesday.

Scaloni has confirmed that Messi will feature in the two games that have been quickly arranged following the cancellation of Finalissima.

The two fixtures will take place at La Bombonera, the iconic home of Argentinian giants Boca Juniors.