Argentina news: Lionel Scaloni handed double injury blow ahead of Mauritania, Zambia friendlies

By Ben Sully | 24 Mar 2026 14:41 , Last updated: 24 Mar 2026 14:43

Gonzalo Montiel and Leonardo Balerdi have withdrawn from Lionel Scaloni's Argentina squad due to injury.

The 2024 Copa America winners were due to face European champions Spain in the Finalissima in the current international window.

The game was scheduled to be played in Qatar, but it was deemed an unsuitable host due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

All the interested parties failed to agree on an alternative venue, resulting in the cancellation of the 2026 Finalissima.

As a result, Argentina have hurriedly organised two friendlies against Mauritania on March 27 and Zambia on March 31, with both matches set to take place at the iconic La Bombonera in Buenos Aires.

Gonzalo Montiel will miss the upcoming Friendlies due to injury. pic.twitter.com/7SE2ciPDuT — Selección Argentina in English (@AFASeleccionEN) March 23, 2026

Argentina suffer Montiel, Balerdi injury blows

Argentina already knew they would be without Lautaro Martinez, Juan Foyth and Giovani Lo Celso for the two friendlies.

They have now suffered two fresh injury blows following the withdrawals of Montiel and Balerdi.

River Plate's Montiel suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's 2-0 win over Estudiantes, ruling him out of the games against Mauritania and Zambia.

Balerdi, meanwhile, has left the Argentina camp with a calf injury and will return to Marseille for treatment.

© Imago

Has Scaloni called up replacements?

Scaloni has called up River Plate's Lucas Martinez Quarta following Balerdi's withdrawal from the squad.

Martinez Quarta has started all 12 of his competitive appearances for River Plate in 2026, helping the Argentinian giants win four of their last five league games.

The 29-year-old has played 15 games for his country, although he has not made an international appearance since he featured in the 2024 Copa America group phase.

In addition to Martinez Quarta, Scaloni can call upon Nicolas Otamendi, Cristian Romero and Marcos Senesi as his central defensive options for the upcoming fixtures.

Meanwhile, the Argentina head coach has not called up a replacement for Montiel, leaving Nahuel Molina as the only natural right-back in the squad.