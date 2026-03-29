Preview: Argentina vs Zambia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 29 Mar 2026 23:32 , Last updated: 29 Mar 2026 23:34

Argentina will continue their 2026 World Cup preparations when they welcome Zambia to La Bombonera for Tuesday's international friendly.

The reigning world champions edged out Mauritania on Friday, while this will be the visitors' first outing of 2026.

Match preview

Argentina's arch international window has not gone to plan up until this point, largely due to the cancellation of the 2026 Finalissima.

The Copa America holders were due to face Euro 2024 winners Spain in Qatar, which would have given Argentina the chance to retain the trophy they won when they thrashed Italy 3-0 at Wembley in 2022.

However, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East ruled out Qatar as hosts, and the relevant stakeholders subsequently failed to agree on a suitable alternative stadium, resulting in the cancellation and the need to quickly organise friendlies against Mauritania and Zambia.

The 2022 World Cup winners then underwhelmed in Friday's 2-1 victory over Mauritania, a nation that is currently ranked 115th in the world.

First-half efforts from Enzo Fernandez and Nico Paz proved enough to win the friendly, but goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez summed up the disappointing performance when he told reporters that it was a "good thing" that the Finalissima was called off because "if we played like that, we would have lost.”

With less than three months until they begin their World Cup defence against Algeria, Lionel Scaloni's side will be keen to produce a better display in their first meeting with Zambia, with the hosts targeting a fifth successive win since losing to Ecuador in their final World Cup qualifier.

© Imago / Pascu Mendez

In contrast to Argentina, Zambia will not be participating in the 2026 World Cup in North America after finishing in fourth spot in their qualifying group.

A return of just nine points from eight matches saw Zambia finish behind Tanzania, Niger and group winners Morocco.

They ultimately failed to lift spirits in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where they finished bottom of Group A with just two points from three matches.

Draws against Mali and Comoros were followed by a heavy 3-0 defeat to tournament hosts Morocco, condemning them to a second consecutive group stage exit at AFCON.

Those three results extended Moses Sichone's winless start as Zambia boss to five matches, making it seven consecutive matches without a win since they beat Tanzania in World Cup qualifying in October.

Having failed to score in four of their seven games, Tuesday's visitors know they will have their work cut out to trouble the reigning world champions in Buenos Aires.

Argentina International Friendlies form:

W W W W W

Argentina form (all competitions):

W L W W W W

Zambia International Friendlies form:

L L L L

Zambia form (all competitions):

L L L D D L

Team News

River Plate's Gonzalo Montiel and Marseille's Leonardo Balerdi pulled out of the Argentina squad with injuries they sustained before the international break.

Strasbourg forward Joaquin Panichelli has been ruled out of the World Cup after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in Argentina's training session on Thursday.

Lionel Messi, who featured as a substitute on Friday, could come into the starting lineup as one of several changes for Tuesday's fixture.

Nicolas Otamendi, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes and Giuliano Simeone are also among those who are in contention to start against Zambia.

Meanwhile, Willard Mwanza is expected to get the nod in goal in what is sure to be a busy night against Argentina's array of attacking talent.

The 28-year-old will hope to receive adequate protection from his backline, which could feature Kondwani Chiboni, Brian Chilimina, Dominic Chanda and Tinklar Sinkala.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Leicester City's Patson Daka is expected to offer one of Zambia's main goal threats, having scored 21 goals in his 46 international appearances.

Argentina possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Rojas; Simeone, Paredes, De Paul, Almada; Messi, Alvarez

Zambia possible starting lineup:

Mwanza; Chiboni, Chilimina, Chanda, Sinkala; Chisala, Chaiwa; Mulambia, Daka, Kangwanda; Sakala

We say: Argentina 3-0 Zambia

Argentina will be keen to produce an improved showing from Friday's underwhelming result against Mauritania, and we believe they will show their quality to round up the March international window with a comfortable victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.