Man United transfer news: Bruno Fernandes 'supports' signing Premier League midfield alternative to Elliot Anderson

By Lewis Nolan | 27 Mar 2026 19:36

Bruno Fernandes has endorsed Manchester United's plans to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils are in a strong position in the Premier League, with the club in third place with 55 points, seven more than sixth-placed Chelsea.

There are only seven games left to play in the top flight, so supporters should feel optimistic about the team's chances of returning to the top table of European football.

Should United finish in the top five, their financial power will significantly increase, and they may be able to sign some of the Premier League's finest talents.

The Daily Mail claim that captain Fernandes has added his support to the prospect of signing Tonali, who has been frequently linked with a move to Old Trafford.

© Imago / Sportimage

Sandro Tonali or Elliot Anderson: Who should Manchester United sign?

While Tonali has recently emerged as a target for United, the club are thought to have long had interest in Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson.

Both are strong defensively - the former has won 54% of his duels in the league while the latter has won 55% - and both are athletic enough to cover ground.

Tonali can at times struggle when given too much responsibility on the ball, whereas Anderson has been consistently excellent under pressure.

Either player would represent a fine addition, but if there is any chance of bringing Anderson to Old Trafford, then United should explore that avenue.

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Is Michael Carrick close to challenging for the Premier League?

Since Carrick arrived at Old Trafford in January, he has overseen seven wins, two draws and just one defeat, with the club beating the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal in that period.

The fact that the interim boss has been able to change the team's fortunes so quickly not only speaks to his quality as a manager, but also the underlying quality of the squad.

Targeting players such as Tonali and Anderson would add strengthen the team's ability to compete on the pitch, and it would not be surprising if they were much closer to the top of the table next season.