Grimsby Town vs. Wolves: Rob Edwards talks up spirit of Premier League's bottom club ahead of FA Cup test

Rob Edwards has stressed that there is no chance of his Wolverhampton Wanderers squad downing tools before the end of the season.

Wolves make the long trip to face Grimsby Town this weekend as they bid to reach the FA Cup fifth round.

The Premier League's bottom club are taking on League Two opposition just four days after earning a goalless draw at Nottingham Forest.

However, Wolves were extremely fortunate to earn a share of the spoils from that game, a result of allowing Forest as many as 35 shots during the match.

Edwards and his players have since attracted criticism for the level of their performance as they bid to avoid recording the Premier League's worst-ever points total.

Edwards claims Wolves team spirit is high

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Edwards was quizzed on the level of motivation within his squad.

The Englishman told reporters: "We are in a difficult situation. If everyone just decided not to turn up anymore we would be getting pretty badly criticised.

"We are all fighting for something. Our careers, the football club, our pride and it is important we show up. The lads are doing that. We didn't get everything right, far from it the other night.

"But what we did get right is some fight and some determination and some spirit and those things are very important."

Edwards calls for more understanding over manager sackings

Edwards was also asked about the recent sackings of Thomas Frank and Sean Dyche from Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest respectively.

Although Edwards was not sacked from his role at Middlesbrough earlier this season, he received widespread abuse from fans of the Championship leaders for leaving the Riverside Stadium just five months after his arrival.

He said: "It's never nice seeing people losing their jobs. Obviously it's difficult. There is a human being there, they have a family and people need to remember that as well. I know it's big news and big talking points and people love to talk about it but there is a human being behind that.

"I am sure they will be disappointed so I wish Thomas and Sean the best. They are brilliant at what they do and they will be back in I am sure. We know the business we are in."

Despite Wolves having plans to keep Edwards in charge for their inevitable return to the Championship, he takes Wolves to Blundell Park with just two wins and four draws from 16 matches in charge.