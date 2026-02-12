Grimsby vs. Wolves: How to watch FA Cup fourth-round tie, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Oliver Thomas | 12 Feb 2026 08:00 , Last updated: 12 Feb 2026 13:58

Premier League basement club Wolverhampton Wanderers travel to League Two outfit Grimsby Town for an FA Cup fourth-round tie this weekend.

The two teams meet for the first time since April 2003 when the Old Gold claimed a narrow 1-0 away win in the old Division One.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Grimsby vs. Wolves kickoff?

Grimsby vs. Wolves will kick off at 13:30 UK time on Sunday.

This fixture is one of five FA Cup ties taking place on Sunday along with Arsenal versus Wigan Athletic.

Where is Grimsby vs. Wolves being played?

This FA Cup tie will take place at Grimsby’s home stadium Blundell Park, which holds a capacity of 9,546 spectators.

The Mariners are looking to claim their first home win over Wolves since a thrilling 3-2 victory in the second round of the EFL Cup back in September 2000.

How to watch Grimsby vs. Wolves in the UK

TV channels

Grimsby vs. Wolves will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+ for viewers in the UK.

TNT Sports 1 is available on channel 408 for BT/EE TV customers, 410 for Sky subscribers and 527 for Virgin Media viewers.

Online streaming

Sky's NOW TV streaming service will also be offering live coverage of the match between Grimsby and Wolves.

A day pass costs £14.99, while the monthly subscription is £34.99, and the service can be accessed on mobile phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

Highlights from the fourth round of the FA Cup will be shown on BBC One's Match of the Day show, which is scheduled to begin at 22:30 on Sunday night.

What is at stake for Grimsby and Wolves?

Grimsby are looking to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup for a second time in four seasons after advancing to the quarter-final in the 2022-23 campaign.

Their last two FA Cup tie have coincidently been against teams beginning with ‘W’ – Wealdstone in the second round and Weston-super-Mare in the third round. There have been two occasions this century where a team has faced three ‘W’ clubs in a single season and both times they have knocked out all three sides – Fulham in 2001-02 (Wycombe, Walsall, West Brom) and Southampton in 2017-18 (Watford, West Brom, Wigan).

However, Grimsby will be considered as underdogs this weekend against a Wolves outfit who have won five of their last seven encounters with the Mariners (D1 L1) and most recently earned a hard-fought points in a 0-0 Premier League draw with Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Wolves, who are looking to reach the fifth round for the third year running, have progressed from three of their four FA Cup ties against Grimsby, failing only in a slender 1-0 defeat in the first round back in 1988-89. They have also scored five or more goals in three of their five matches (including replays) against the Mariners in the FA Cup.