Preview: Grimsby Town vs Weston-super-Mare - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 08 Jan 2026 12:16

Grimsby Town and Weston-super-Mare will both be vying for a surprise place in the FA Cup fourth round when they square off at Blundell Park on Saturday afternoon.

At a time when the home side sit in 12th position in the League Two table, the visitors are as high as second in the National League South standings.

Match preview

Despite having started the campaign on a positive note, it has taken successive wins for Grimsby to move back into the top half of the table.

The Mariners had gone nine games without success in the fourth tier of English football before victories over Shrewsbury Town and Fleetwood Town.

Although both games ended 1-0, David Artell's team have now kept three clean sheets in succession and have conceded just five goals from seven matches in all competitions.

Any pressure on Artell's position has now been lifted, yet he will be aware that he can ill-afford losing to a non-league team at this stage of the FA Cup.

Grimsby - who famously edged out Manchester United on penalties in the EFL Cup earlier this season - have already recorded triumphs over fellow non-league sides Ebbsfleet United and Wealdstone at Blundell Park to reach the third round.

As for Weston-super-Mare, they have been attempting to focus on a National League South promotion push since making it to the FA Cup third round for the first time in their history.

A total of nine points have been accumulated from their most recent five league games, although their two defeats during that period have come at fourth-placed Dorking Wanderers and fifth-placed Torquay United.

In response, however, Scott Rogers has witnessed his side earn home victories over Salisbury and Farnborough to stay within one point of National League South leaders Worthing.

While Weston-super-Mare have come through five matches to reach the third round, Aldershot Town - who are 20th in the National League - is the highest-ranked opposition that they have faced.

Grimsby Town form (all competitions):

D L L D W W

Weston-super-Mare form (all competitions):

L L W L W W

Team News

Having built some momentum and given the finances at stake, Artell will likely name his strongest Grimsby XI.

However, Darragh Burns and Jaze Kabia are both in contention for starts after they came off the substitutes' bench to contribute to Grimsby's decisive goal at Fleetwood.

Having made 19 starts in League Two this season, George McEachran could also be considered for a spot in midfield.

Luke Coulson contributed a hat-trick and an assist for Weston-super-Mare in their 4-1 win over Farnborough.

He will line up on the left flank with Rogers left to decide whether to go with a 4-4-2 or 4-5-1 formation.

Jake Hicks and Charlie Cummins are vying for a midfield role if Rogers goes with a central two, while Louis Britton will lead the attack after 14 goals in this season's National League South.

Grimsby Town possible starting lineup:

Smith; Rodgers, Tharme, McJannet, Sweeney; Turi; Burns, Green, Khouri, Vernam; Kabia

Weston-super-Mare possible starting lineup:

Harris; Smith, Lewis, Ellison, Pope; Dawes, May, Cummins, Coulson; Wilson, Britton

We say: Grimsby Town 3-1 Weston-super-Mare

While Weston-super-Mare will relish their tag of underdogs, Grimsby will feel that they can take advantage from everything - home territory, league, travel - being in their favour. Although we expect the visitors to get on the scoresheet, Grimsby should come through in relatively comfortable fashion.

