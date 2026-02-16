Igor Tudor makes first logical Tottenham decision as John Heitinga future, coaching changes 'revealed'

By Ben Knapton | 16 Feb 2026 16:01 , Last updated: 16 Feb 2026 16:01

Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager John Heitinga has reportedly left the club after just 33 days as part of a raft of internal changes.

Ex-Liverpool assistant and Netherlands international Heitinga was appointed in January to be Thomas Frank's right-hand man, following the exit of former lieutenant Matt Wells to MLS outfit Colorado Rapids.

Heitinga was only in the Tottenham dugout for seven games, during which Frank's side achieved two wins - both of which came in the Champions League - and failed to win any of their five Premier League matches.

Frank's sacking last week and the appointment of Igor Tudor until the end of the season raised speculation about the future of Heitinga and other members of the Dane's coaching team, most of whom have apparently now left the club.

According to journalist Alasdair Gold, Heitinga is one of four coaches to have departed the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in another false start to the Dutchman's coaching career following his struggles as Ajax manager.

Tottenham coaching changes: Who has left and arrived with Igor Tudor?

© Imago / Pro Shots

Gold adds that fellow assistant Justin Cochrane - Frank's trusted deputy from his Brentford days - has also cleared out his locker at Hotspur Way, but the 44-year-old will be in Thomas Tuchel's England ranks at the 2026 World Cup

In addition, Chris Haslam and analyst Joe Newton will not be staying under Tudor, but three existing members of staff will stay put, including set-piece coach Andreas Georgson.

In terms of incoming coaches, Tudor will reportedly be supported by trusted assistant Ivan Javorcic, the Croatian's 47-year-old compatriot who was part of his team at both Lazio and Juventus.

Physical coach Riccardo Raganacci and goalkeeping coach Tomislav Rogic have also arrived, but existing individual development coach Cameron Campbell and goalkeeping coach Fabian Otte will supposedly remain on the payroll too, according to The Athletic.

Striking set-piece stats explain Tottenham coach decision

© Imago

Amid Tottenham's perpetual troubles in build-up and generating chances from open play, they have scored the joint second-most set-piece goals in the 2025-26 Premier League with 13, only behind Arsenal's 16.

Furthermore, the Lilywhites have only shipped seven goals from dead-ball situations in the current top-flight campaign; only five teams have let in fewer goals from corners or free kicks in the 2025-26 Premier League.

Set pieces have been Spurs' salvation for a good chunk of the current season, so keeping hold of Georgson - formerly of both Arsenal and Manchester United - was a logical decision for Tudor to make.

In contrast, the Europa League holders rank joint-10th for open-play goals in the 2025-26 Premier League, highlighting the offensive area that needs the most work if they are to avoid a catastrophic relegation.