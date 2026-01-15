Tottenham announce shock coaching appointment as Thomas Frank hires Premier League winner, World Cup finalist

By Ben Knapton | 15 Jan 2026 14:35

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the surprise appointment of a Premier League winner and World Cup finalist to Thomas Frank's coaching team.

The Lilywhites recently waved goodbye to former assistant coach Matthew Wells, who left in December to take up the position of head coach with MLS side Colorado Rapids.

Spurs also lost Ryan Mason to Championship club West Bromwich Albion - who recently sacked the former midfielder - last year, although Frank still had Justin Cochrane, Andreas Georgson and Chris Haslam by his side.

However, the Europa League winners quickly sought a replacement for North America-bound Wells, and the club have now announced the shock arrival of ex-Liverpool assistant Johnny Heitinga.

The 42-year-old joins Tottenham after a short-lived stint at Ajax head coach from July to November, taking charge of just 15 games for the Eredivisie giants and earning a mere five victories.

Prior to his unsuccessful time at the Amsterdam helm, Heitinga helped Liverpool win the 2024-25 Premier League as Arne Slot's right-hand man, and he also assisted David Moyes at West Ham United in 2023-24.

Johnny Heitinga joins Tottenham coaching team as Thomas Frank reacts

© Imago / Pro Shots

Speaking to the official Tottenham website, head coach Frank highlighted Heitinga's defensive experience and confirmed that his main job will be to shore up a leaky Spurs defence.

"John is a great addition to our coaching staff. His ability, personality and character will add huge value both on and off the pitch," Frank said. "He had an impressive playing career across Europe – including five years in the Premier League – and with the Dutch national team.

“As a former defender, that will be one of his main responsibilities on the training pitch, and he brings great coaching and management experiences from all levels of the game, which will really help us moving forward."

Heitinga joins Spurs with the Lilywhites sat in 14th place in the Premier League table, having won just one of their last six games in the competition, and he will be in the dugout against former club West Ham this Saturday.

As a player, the 42-year-old made 129 Premier League appearances during spells at Everton and Fulham, and he started every game for the Netherlands during their run to the 2010 World Cup final, in which he was sent off in extra time.

Deja vu for Liverpool as Spurs make shock Heitinga appointment

© Imago

Heitinga's Tottenham appointment may not directly impact Liverpool, but Reds fans have now seen two former assistant managers join the ranks of a Big Six rival after a failed spell as a head coach.

Jurgen Klopp's lieutenant Pepijn Lijnders endured a disappointing spell at Red Bull Salzburg in 2024, before being hired by Manchester City to serve as one of Pep Guardiola's assistants in the summer.

Liverpool and Spurs are unlikely to find themselves in direct competition for European football anytime soon, though, as the Reds are 10 places and eight points better off than Spurs in the table.