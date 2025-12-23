Tottenham announce expected departure of first-team coach as Thomas Frank issues statement

By Ben Knapton | 23 Dec 2025 16:43 , Last updated: 23 Dec 2025 16:43

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the expected departure of a first-team head coach following their troubled start to the 2025-26 season.

Heading into the 18th gameweek of the campaign, Spurs lie in an underwhelming 14th place in the Premier League table, seven points off the top four and a whopping 17 adrift of leaders Arsenal.

New Lilywhites manager Thomas Frank has come under significant pressure for a number of weeks now, especially amid reports that there are internal doubts from players and others inside the club about his suitability for the role.

The Spurs board are standing by the former Brentford boss for now, but he has now lost one of his trusted lieutenants, as assistant coach Matthew Wells has joined up with Colorado Rapids in MLS.

The 37-year-old rose through the coaching ranks in the Tottenham academy after his premature retirement as a player, before serving as Scott Parker's assistant during his time at Bournemouth, Fulham and Club Brugge.

Tottenham coach Matt Wells departs for Colorado Rapids

Matt Wells, our First Team Assistant Coach, has left the Club to take up the role of Head Coach at Colorado Rapids in MLS.



Thank you for your service and all the best for the future, Matt ?



https://t.co/OUCPNO2dSn pic.twitter.com/ypcsfxtitK — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 23, 2025

Wells then returned to Tottenham in 2023 following the departures of Cristian Stellini and Antonio Conte, helping to usher in a new era under then-interim boss Ryan Mason and eventually Ange Postecoglou.

The Englishman was part of the Lilywhites' Europa League-winning coaching team last season and stayed on when Frank took the reins from Postecoglou, but he has now jumped ship to Denver to take up his first senior head coach role.

Frank paid tribute to his former lieutenant in a statement on the Tottenham website, saying: "When Matt joined my staff I knew it was his dream to become a head coach, and while I would have loved to have kept him with us for longer, I would never stand in the way of him realising that dream.

“We are all delighted for Matt. He has contributed greatly to the Club over a long period of time. He’s an excellent coach, a great person and has a big future ahead of him. We wish him all the best."

The Dane added in his press conference: "I’m very happy for Matt. It is a great opportunity for him. He is a very talented coach and I think he has a good potential to be a good head coach.

"It’s different when you stand out there on your own. I think he has all the abilities to be able to do well. I wish him all the best and I really want him to do well."

Frank also confirmed that Tottenham would be seeking a direct replacement for the new Colorado head coach, but there is no timeframe on a new hire just yet.

Is Thomas Frank the favourite to be sacked?

While Wells has cleared out his Spurs locker, Frank remains in post at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but he is now the bookies' favourite to be the next Premier League manager to lose his job.

The Lilywhites have lost five of their last eight matches in all competitions under Frank, who has also overseen Spurs' worst start to a Premier League campaign since the 2008-09 season.

The Scandinavian will remain in charge for Crystal Palace this weekend, but another string of poor results and performances would leave the Tottenham hierarchy with a big decision to make.