Preview: Elche vs Osasuna - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 11 Feb 2026 11:24 , Last updated: 11 Feb 2026 11:29

Elche will be aiming to avoid a fourth straight defeat in Spain's top flight when they resume their campaign with a home fixture against Osasuna on Friday evening.

The hosts are 15th in the La Liga table, two points outside of the relegation zone, while Osasuna are ninth, five points behind sixth-placed Espanyol.

Match preview

Elche have not been victorious in La Liga since a 4-0 success over Rayo Vallecano in their final match of 2025, picking up just two points from their last six league fixtures.

That poor run of form has seen Eder Sarabia's side slip closer to the relegation zone, with 24 points from 23 matches leaving them in 15th spot in the division, two points ahead of 18th-placed Rayo Vallecano.

Elche are only four points off 10th-placed Athletic Bilbao, though, so the picture could change quickly, and a win on Friday would propel Los Franjiverdes up the table.

Sarabia's team have the seventh-best home record in La Liga this season, picking up 20 points from 12 matches, and they will be welcoming an Osasuna outfit that have won just twice on their travels during the 2025-26 campaign.

Elche have only won nine of their previous 33 matches against Osasuna in all competitions, with their last success against Friday's opponents coming in November 2015.

© Imago

The reverse match between the two sides earlier this season ended in a 1-1 draw, and it was also 1-1 when the pair last locked horns at the home of Elche in January 2023.

Osasuna will enter this match in impressive form, having won three and drawn one of their last four league matches, including a 2-1 success over Celta Vigo last time out.

Alessio Lisci's side have a record of eight wins, five draws and 10 defeats from their 23 league matches this season, with 29 points leaving them in ninth spot in the table.

Osasuna are only five points behind sixth-placed Espanyol and very much in the mix for a European spot in the final months of the 2025-26 campaign.

That said, Lisci's team will need to improve their away form in order to be serious challengers for the top six, as a return of eight points from 12 games on their travels is disappointing.

Elche La Liga form:

LDDLLL

Elche form (all competitions):

DLDLLL

Osasuna La Liga form:

DLWWDW

Osasuna form (all competitions):

LLWWDW

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Elche will be without the services of key defender David Affengruber on Friday night due to a suspension, with the 24-year-old picking up a milestone yellow card against Real Sociedad.

On-loan Barcelona defender Hector Fort remains on the sidelines with a shoulder injury, while Rafa Mir (muscle) and Josan (muscle) are also set to miss the contest.

Andre Silva was on the scoresheet against Real Sociedad last time out, and the Portuguese is again expected to be joined in the final third of the field by Alvaro Rodriguez.

As for Osasuna, Lucas Torro will return to the team after missing out against Celta through suspension, but Jon Moncayola and Iker Benito are still on the sidelines through injury.

Flavien Boyomo will need to be assessed after suffering an ankle injury against Celta, and it is unlikely that the defender will be fit enough to start on Friday.

Ante Budimir has scored 11 times in 22 La Liga appearances during a difficult campaign, and there will be another spot in the final third of the field for the 34-year-old.

Elche possible starting lineup:

Pena; Donald, Chust, Bigas, Petrot, Valera; Diangana, Neto, Febas; Rodriguez, Silva

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Rosier, Herrando, Catena, Galan; Torro, I Munoz; V Munoz, Oroz, Moro; Budimir

We say: Elche 1-1 Osasuna

Osasuna are in much the better form, but Lisci's team have struggled on their travels this term, while Elche have been strong at home, so we are expecting the points to be shared on Friday night.

