Preview: Rayo Vallecano vs Osasuna - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 22 Jan 2026 15:25 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 15:28

Osasuna will be bidding to make it back-to-back wins in La Liga when they continue their campaign with a clash against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors are 12th in the La Liga table, three points above the relegation zone, while Rayo occupy 13th, boasting the same number of points (22) as their opponents here.

Match preview

Finding the back of the net has been a major issue for Rayo this season, with the capital outfit only scoring 16 times in their 20 matches, which is the joint-second worst attacking record in Spain's top flight alongside Alaves, with only Real Oviedo (11) netting fewer.

A record of five wins, seven draws and eight defeats from 20 matches has seen Inigo Perez's side pick up 22 points, which has left them 13th in the table, only three points above the relegation zone ahead of the next set of fixtures in Spain's top flight.

Los Franjirrojos finished eighth in La Liga last season to qualify for Europe, and they have managed to secure a spot in the knockout round of the Conference League, finishing fifth in the overall table, but the capital side have struggled for consistency in La Liga.

Rayo have only actually lost once at home in La Liga this season, but they have just two victories to their name, with six of their nine matches in front of their own fans finishing level.

Osasuna, meanwhile, have the worst away record in Spain's top flight this term, collecting only two points from 10 matches, scoring just three times in the process.

© Imago

The away team have also collected 22 points from their 20 La Liga matches this season, boasting a record of six wins, four draws and 10 defeats, which has left them in 12th.

Osasuna will enter this match off the back of a win, though, beating basement side Real Oviedo last time out, and that proved to be their first success of 2026.

It has been a testing campaign to date for Alessio Lisci's side, but their recent Copa del Rey elimination means that the team now only have the league to focus on.

Los Rojillos, who finished ninth in Spain's top flight last season, recorded a 2-0 win over Rayo when the pair locked horns for the reverse match earlier this term.

Osasuna have lost two of their last four games against Rayo, but the corresponding match during the 2024-25 campaign ended in a 1-1 draw.

Rayo Vallecano La Liga form:

LDLDWL

Rayo Vallecano form (all competitions):

LDWWLL

Osasuna La Liga form:

WLWDLW

Osasuna form (all competitions):

WWDLLW

Team News

© Imago

Rayo will certainly be without the services of Abdul Mumin and Diego Mendez on Saturday through injury, while Ivan Balliu, Andrei Ratiu and Sergio Camello need to be assessed.

Nobel Mendy will be absent due to a suspension, but Oscar Valentin has served his ban and will return to the starting side for the hosts on Saturday.

Ilias Akhomach could also be in line for a debut this weekend, with the 21-year-old attacker making the switch to Rayo on loan from Villarreal.

As for Osasuna, Iker Benito is a long-term absentee, while Alejandro Catena is banned following his red card in the team's win over Real Oviedo last time out.

There will be a return to the squad for Jon Moncayola, though, with the midfielder serving his suspension against Real Oviedo following his red card against Girona.

Ante Budimir has scored eight times in La Liga this season, including a brace last time out, and the Croatian will once again feature in the final third of the field.

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Batalla; Balliu, Lejeune, Ciss, Chavarria; Lopez, Valentin; A Garcia, Palazon, Martin; De Frutos

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Rosier, Boyomo, Herrando, Galan; Moncayola, Torro; Munoz, Oroz, Ruben Garcia; Budimir

We say: Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Osasuna

Rayo have struggled for wins at home this season, but Osasuna have been so poor on their travels, so this is a tough match to predict. It was 1-1 in the corresponding match last season, and we can see the same scoreline here.

