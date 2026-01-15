Preview: Osasuna vs Real Oviedo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 15 Jan 2026 17:09 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 17:10

Real Oviedo will be aiming to stretch their unbeaten run in Spain's top flight to four matches when they head to El Sadar Stadium to tackle Osasuna.

The Blues remain bottom of the La Liga table despite their recent improvement, five points from the safety of 17th, while Osasuna have also struggled this term, sitting 15th.

Match preview

Osasuna finished ninth in Spain's top flight last season, level on points with eighth-placed Rayo Vallecano, so they came incredibly close to qualifying for Europe.

However, there is no getting away from the fact that it has been a struggle for Los Rojillos this term, with a record of five wins, four draws and 10 defeats from their 19 matches leaving them in 15th spot in the table, two points above the relegation zone.

Alessio Lisci's side opened 2026 with a home draw against Athletic Bilbao, but they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Girona in Spain's top flight last weekend.

Osasuna were then beaten on penalties by Real Sociedad in the last-16 stage of the Copa del Rey on Tuesday night, so it has been a tough start to the year.

The Pamplona outfit drew 0-0 with Oviedo in the reverse match earlier this season, but it was 1-0 to the hosts in the corresponding game in the 2018-19 Segunda Division campaign.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Oviedo have actually enjoyed the better of their previous meetings with Osasuna, leading the head-to-head record 25 wins to 19, while there have also been 12 draws from their 56 contests in all competitions.

It has been a tough campaign back in La Liga for the Blues, who are currently bottom of the division, boasting a record of two wins, seven draws and 10 defeats from their 19 matches to collect 13 points.

However, there have been signs of life of late, drawing their last three against Celta Vigo, Alaves and Real Betis, while they have only lost two of their last seven in La Liga.

That said, Oviedo have not been victorious in Spain's top flight since overcoming Valencia at the end of September, and a lack of goals this season is a real concern, only managing to find the back of the net on nine occasions in 19 league matches.

Guillermo Almada was named Oviedo's third manager of the 2025-26 campaign in December, and the 59-year-old is unbeaten in his first three matches at the helm, with each of those contests finishing level.

Osasuna La Liga form:

DWLWDL

Osasuna form (all competitions):

LWWDLL

Real Oviedo La Liga form:

LDLDDD

Team News

© Imago

Osasuna remain without the services of Iker Benito due to a long-term knee injury, while Jon Moncayola is suspended this weekend, having picked up a milestone yellow card during the league game with Girona last time out.

Head coach Lisci made changes for the Copa del Rey clash with Real Sociedad last time out, but the team's big-hitters, including Ante Budimir, will return here.

Budimir has come up with six goals in Spain's top flight this season, but his performances have dipped somewhat following a 21-goal La Liga campaign in 2024-25.

As for Oviedo, the squad will be boosted by the return of Federico Vinas, who has served a suspension, and the 27-year-old is set to feature in the final third of the field.

The visitors will still be missing some important players through injury, though, with Eric Bailly, Ovie Ejaria, Nacho Vidal and Alvaro Lemos unavailable for selection.

Haissem Hassan was the team's star player in the 1-1 draw with Real Betis last time out, and there should be another spot in the starting XI for the number 10.

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Rosier, Catena, Herrando, Galan; Gomez, Torro; Ruben Garcia, Oroz, Munoz; Budimir

Real Oviedo possible starting lineup:

Escandell; Ahijado, Costas, Carmo, Alhassane; Sibo, Colombatto; Hassan, Reina, Chaira; Vinas

We say: Osasuna 1-1 Real Oviedo

Oviedo are proving difficult to beat at the moment, while Osasuna are not exactly in the best of form, so we are expecting the points to be shared in a low-scoring draw on Saturday.

