Next Crystal Palace manager: Three names ‘considered’ to replace Oliver Glasner as Eagles ‘begin process’ to appoint successor

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Jan 2026 18:59 , Last updated: 16 Jan 2026 18:59

Crystal Palace have begun the process of finding a replacement for departing head coach Oliver Glasner, according to a report.

The 51-year-old confirmed at a press conference on Friday that he will not be extending his contract at Selhurst Park and will leave when his deal runs out at the end of the season.

"A decision has already been taken, months ago. I had a meeting with [chairman Steve Parish] in October, the international break,” said Glasner. "We had a very long talk, and I told him I will not sign a new contract.

"We agreed at the time it was the best to keep it between us. It's the best that we could do that and keep it confidential for three months.

"But now it's important to have clarity, and we had a very busy schedule so that's why we didn't want to talk about it. Steve and I want the best for Crystal Palace."

Glasner has revealed that he is now “looking for a new challenge”, but he has insisted that he retains a strong relationship with Parish and intends to give his best for Palace before he departs in the summer.

© Imago / Sportimage

Palace ‘begin process’ to find Glasner replacement

“We have a great relationship and we’re always talking about what is best for Crystal Palace,” he added. “I haven’t spoken to any other club, I told the players that and promised them today I will give my best to give the best season in Crystal Palace history, the best points tally in history.

“We are now four points better off than we were at this stage of the season and we will do everything to bring another trophy back to Selhurst Park.

“We had the Conference League draw today, we will play Zrinjski Mostar from Bosnia in the playoff draw and I had a look at the draw tree - it’ll be quite interesting who we could play in our section.”

In the meantime, Palace will delve into the managerial market in search of a successor, and that process has already begun according to The Guardian.

The report adds that the Eagles have identified Getafe boss Jose Bordalas, Rayo Vallecano’s Inigo Perez and Kieran McKenna of Ipswich Town as three names who could be ‘considered’ for the job.

McKenna is said to have previously been a candidate for Palace when Roy Hodgson left Selhurst Park in February 2024 before the appointment of Glasner.

© Imago

McKenna, Bordalas, Perez in frame to replace Glasner at Palace

The 39-year-old was linked with a return to Manchester United - where he was a first-team coach - just over a year ago and has been on the radar of a few other Premier League clubs during his time as Ipswich boss.

McKenna enhanced his coaching reputation by guiding Ipswich to back-to-back EFL promotions in 2023 and 2024, ending the club's 22-year hiatus from the Premier League.

The Tractor Boys were unable to survive in the top flight last season, but McKenna’s men are in the mix to make a swift return this term, as they currently sit third in the Championship table and just two points behind the automatic promotion places.

Meanwhile, Getafe boss Bordalas is once again linked with Palace, a month after insisting that he is “focused solely” on his current club where he has been in charge since 2023, having previously coached the likes of Valencia, Alaves, Alcorcon and Elche in his native Spain.

The 61-year-old is out of contract in the summer and is tasked with steering Getafe further away from the relegation zone, with just four points separating his team in 12th from the bottom three.

Rayo Vallecano sit just one point and two places above Getafe in 10th, but their 37-year-old head coach Perez is regarded by many as one of the brightest young coaches in Spain and has already turned down offers from the Premier League, according to Matteo Moretto on RadioMarca.