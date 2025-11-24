Ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash between Olympiacos and Real Madrid, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Real Madrid will resume their Champions League league phase campaign with a clash against Greek giants Olympiacos at Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis on Wednesday night.

Los Blancos will enter the match off the back of a 2-2 draw with Elche in Spain's top flight, but Xabi Alonso's side remain top of the La Liga table, one point clear of second-placed Barcelona.

Olympiacos, meanwhile, beat Atromitos 3-0 on Saturday, with the result leaving them two points clear of second-placed PAOK at the top of the Super League table.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides ahead of their meeting in the European Cup.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 8

Olympiacos wins: 1

Draws: 3

Real Madrid wins: 4

Real Madrid have tackled Olympiacos on eight previous occasions, and the Spanish giants comfortably lead the head-to-head record, having posted four wins to the Greek outfit's one, while there have also been three draws.

Each of their previous eight matches have come in the group stage of the Champions League, and their last meeting, which came in November 2007, finished in a goalless draw in Greece.

All four of Real Madrid's successes over Olympiacos have come at Bernabeu, with three of their four trips to the Greek outfit ending in draws, while they suffered a 2-1 defeat away from home in December 2005.

Los Blancos are therefore chasing history on Wednesday, as they look to beat Olympiacos in Greece for the first time.

Real Madrid's legendary forward Raul is actually the leading goalscorer in this fixture, having netted four times against Olympiacos during his time at Bernabeu, while ex-Los Blancos defender Roberto Carlos scored three goals.

Last eight meetings

Nov 06, 2007: Olympiacos 0-0 Real Madrid (Champions League Group Stage)

Oct 24, 2007: Real Madrid 4-2 Olympiacos (Champions League Group Stage)

Dec 06, 2005: Olympiacos 2-1 Real Madrid (Champions League Group Stage)

Sept 28, 2005: Real Madrid 2-1 Olympiacos (Champions League Group Stage)

Oct 26, 1999: Real Madrid 3-0 Olympiacos (Champions League Group Stage)

Sept 15, 1999: Olympiacos 3-3 Real Madrid (Champions League Group Stage)

Nov 4, 1997: Olympiacos 0-0 Real Madrid (Champions League Group Stage)

Oct 21, 1997: Real Madrid 5-1 Olympiacos (Champions League Group Stage)

