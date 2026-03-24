Preview: Denmark vs North Macedonia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 24 Mar 2026 16:45

Denmark welcome North Macedonia to the Parken Stadium on Thursday evening for their 2026 World Cup playoff semi-final tie.

De Rod-Hvide were pipped by Scotland to top spot in their qualifying group, while the Red Lynxes finished below both Wales and Belgium, despite being defeated only once in their eight matches.

Match preview

Following a 4-2 loss to Scotland in their final qualification group match, Denmark will have to progress through the playoffs if they want to book their ticket to the World Cup this summer.

Brian Riemer's side topped Group C with two games to play, but drawing at home to Belarus before losing in Glasgow, ending their seven-game unbeaten run, saw their grip at the summit quickly deteriorate.

The Scandinavian side will be looking to qualify for their third successive tournament and better their campaign in Qatar, where they won only one point and were knocked out at the group stage.

Denmark have been involved in the playoff rounds on two occasions before and progressed to the main tournament in both, most recently beating the Republic of Ireland 5-1 on aggregate in 2022.

De Rod-Hvide have hosted Thursday's opponents on only one prior occasion, beating them 1-0 in a European Championships qualification match in 1995.

© Iconsport / Pixsell

After picking up only two points from their final three matches, including a dismal 7-1 loss to Wales in November, North Macedonia finished third in their World Cup qualification group, with Belgium finishing top and heading to North America this summer.

However, by topping Group C in the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League campaign, the Red Lynxes earned a spot in the playoffs, where they will attempt to book their place at the tournament finals for the first time in their history.

Conceding as many goals in Cardiff as their previous 16 matches combined, the Balkan nation have since said goodbye to head coach Blagoja Milevski though, replacing him with Goce Sedloski, who will take charge of his first match on Thursday evening.

North Macedonia have only reached the playoff stage once before, beating four-time champions Italy in 2022 before losing to Portugal in the final and should they progress past Denmark on this occasion, would face either Czech Republic or the Republic of Ireland.

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in 2013, with a Denmark side including the likes of Kasper Schmeichel, Daniel Agger and Christian Eriksen falling to a 3-0 defeat at National Arena Toshe Proeski.

Denmark World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

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North Macedonia World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

D

W

W

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Team News

© Iconsport / LaPresse

A quintet of Premier League players have been selected in the hosts' squad, including West Ham United goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, who has taken the starting place from Alphonse Areola at the London Stadium.

Denmark's main threat is undoubtedly former Manchester United striker Rasums Hojlund, who has scored 10 league goals for Napoli this season, the most prolific league campaign of his career so far.

The 23-year-old has also impressed in their qualification run, scoring five goals in as many games, a total higher than any other player in Group C.

North Macedonia's star player is without a doubt Napoli attacking midfielder Eljif Elmas, who has played 26 league games on loan at the Italian club this season.

Sedloski has also selected former Leeds United defender Ezgjan Alioski and Rangers winger Bojan Miovski in his first squad.

Denmark possible starting lineup:

Hermansen; Hogsberg, Nelsson, Andersen, Maehle; Norgaard, Hjulmand; Isaksen, Eriksen, Lindstrom; Hojlund

North Macedonia possible starting lineup:

Dimitrievski; Zajkov, Musliu, Velkovski, Alioski; Alimi, Bardhi, Elmas; Churlinov, Trajkovski, Miovski

We say: Denmark 2-0 North Macedonia

While they have looked mostly solid in their qualifying campaign so far, it is difficult to see North Macedonia overcoming a superior Danish side on Thursday evening.

We are backing Riemer's men to get the job done at the Parken Stadium, limiting their visitors to few chances and giving themselves the chance to progress from the playoffs for the third time.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.