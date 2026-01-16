Andreas Skov Olsen makes bold claim as new Rangers player as Danny Rohl reacts to third January signing

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Jan 2026 20:10

Andreas Skov Olsen has joined the “biggest club in Scotland” after finalising his switch to Rangers from Wolfsburg.

The 26-year-old winger moves to Ibrox on loan until the end of the season, with an option to make the deal permanent this summer, subject to international clearance and the obtainment of a work permit.

Skov Olsen will wear the No.7 shirt for the Gers and has become the club’s third signing of the January transfer window following the permanent arrivals of midfielder Tochi Chukwuani and left-back Tuur Rommens.

Speaking to Rangers’ official website following confirmation of his transfer, Skov Olsen said: “I’m very excited. I’m very happy that it’s done and I’m so excited to meet all the players, fans and the rest of the club.

Skov Olsen: “Rangers are the biggest club in Scotland”

“Rangers are the biggest club in Scotland with a huge history. It has huge traditions and is a very old club.

“When I finally heard that I had the opportunity to come here, I wasn’t in doubt for a second. I want to come here to try help win trophies with the rest of the team, do my best, and have a great time here.”

Rangers head coach Danny Rohl added: “We are really excited to bring Andreas to the club. He is a player who has proven himself at the top level and brings experience of performing under pressure both domestically and on the European stage.

“He will provide real quality in the final third of the pitch and arrives hungry for this challenge and excited by the opportunity ahead of him.”

Who is Rangers’ new signing Andreas Skov Olsen?

Skov Olsen is a 40-cap Denmark international and is keen to gain more first-team football at Rangers in the hope of representing his country at the 2026 World Cup.

The winger only signed for Wolfsburg in the summer, penning a four-year deal, but he has been limited to only four starts and four substitute appearances in the Bundesliga this term, scoring just one goal.

Skov Olsen began his career in the youth ranks of FC Nordsjaelland, playing alongside current Rangers winger Oliver Antman in the Danish Superliga, and he scored 27 times in 51 games across a two-year spell.

He then made the move to Italy to join Bologna where he only contributed to eight goals (three goals, five assists) across 70 Serie A appearances up until 2022 when he completed a permanent switch to Belgian giants Club Brugge.

Skov Olsen regained his clinical touch with Brugge, recording 49 goals and 30 assists in 124 appearances as he helped the club win two Belgian Pro League titles and the Belgian Super Cup.

Rangers’ new signing was unveiled to the Ibrox faithful ahead of their Scottish Cup fourth-round tie with Annan Athletic on Friday, and he could make his debut for the Gers in next Thursday’s Europa League home clash with Ludogorets.