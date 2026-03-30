Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils ready to 'hijack' Arsenal move for bargain Casemiro replacement

By Lewis Blain | 30 Mar 2026 12:53

Manchester United are already laying the groundwork for a major midfield reshuffle this summer, with the club expected to move quickly in the market.

With Casemiro set to leave Old Trafford, replacing his experience and presence has become a top priority. Several names have been linked, but one emerging opportunity could prove particularly attractive.

Now, fresh reports suggest the Red Devils are ready to rival Arsenal for a proven Bundesliga star, with a potential bargain deal beginning to take shape.

Man Utd join race to sign Leon Goretzka on a free transfer

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According to reports, United have already made moves to sign Leon Goretzka, who is set to become a free agent this summer.

The Red Devils are prioritising midfield reinforcements, with at least one arrival expected and potentially more depending on further departures. Goretzka has emerged as a particularly appealing option given his availability on a free transfer, offering both experience and pedigree without a transfer fee.

It's even thought that the Old Trafford outfit have the edge over their Premier League rivals Arsenal in the race to sign the Germany international this summer.

Arsenal have been linked with Leon Goretzka for months

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Meanwhile, interest from Arsenal is nothing new, with the Gunners having tracked Goretzka’s situation for some time. The North London side are understood to be exploring cost-effective options after significant recent spending, making the free-agent market a key focus.

However, there are doubts over whether Mikel Arteta’s side will push aggressively to complete a deal. Internal priorities and potential outgoings could shape their approach, and competition within the squad may also complicate matters.

This uncertainty could hand United a clear advantage, particularly if they move decisively to secure an agreement early in the window.

Leon Goretzka could be a bargain Casemiro replacement at Old Trafford

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From a United perspective, Goretzka represents a logical and potentially shrewd replacement for Casemiro.

While not identical in profile, he brings a blend of physicality, technical quality and big-game experience that would suit the demands of the Premier League.

Having won major honours with Bayern and operated at the highest level in European football, Goretzka offers the kind of winning mentality United risk losing with Casemiro’s exit. His ability to contribute both defensively and offensively would also add balance to the midfield.

If United can pull off the deal, it would not only solve a key problem area but do so in a financially efficient way. In a summer where smart recruitment will be crucial, landing a player of Goretzka’s calibre on a free could prove to be one of the standout pieces of business.