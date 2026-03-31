Preview: Barcelona Women vs Real Madrid Femenino - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 31 Mar 2026 17:49 , Last updated: 31 Mar 2026 17:55

Real Madrid Femenino will head to the Camp Nou for Thursday’s Women’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Barcelona Women.

This will be the third consecutive meeting between the two sides after Barcelona recorded dominant victories in last week’s first leg and Sunday’s league clash.

Match preview

Barcelona made light work of the inaugural league phase, winning five and drawing one of their six matches to claim top spot ahead of Lyon due to their favourable goal difference.

After securing direct progression to the quarter-finals, Barcelona were drawn against arch-rivals Real Madrid in the UWCL for the first time since pulling off an 8-3 victory at the same stage of the competition in 2021-22.

The Blaugrana are well set to better that aggregate scoreline after storming to a 6-2 victory at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, thanks to a Ewa Pajor brace and goals from Esmee Brugts, Irene Paredes, Vicky Lopez and Alexia Putellas.

Not content with one dominant display over their rivals, Barcelona produced another impressive performance in Sunday's 3-0 away victory against Las Blancas in Liga F.

A Deflect Ona Batlle effort, an Alexia Putellas strike and a Maelle Lakrar own goal fired the Blaugrana to a 15th consecutive league win, putting them 13 points clear and potentially just one game away from clinching the title.

Before they focus on Sunday's clash with Badalona, Pere Romeu's side will look to see the job through in the second leg of their UWCL clash against Real Madrid in front of over 50,000 fans at Camp Nou, where they will attempt to make it six Clasico wins out of six this season.

© Imago / Gonzales Photo

In contrast to Barcelona, Real Madrid had to go through a knockout playoff tie to secure their quarter-final spot after finishing in seventh spot in the league phase with 11 points from six matches.

Pau Quesada's side edged out Paris FC via a 3-2 scoreline in the away leg of their playoff clash, before they claimed a 2-0 win in Madrid to set up a daunting quarter-final against their arch-rivals.

Unfortunately for Las Blancas, a Linda Caicedo brace could not stop them from falling to a heavy defeat in the first leg, leaving them all but out ahead of their first trip to Camp Nou since losing 5-2 in the UWCL quarter-final.

The 3-0 loss on Sunday further demonstrated the gulf in quality between the two sides, making Real Madrid's first Clasico win in March 2025 seem like a distant memory.

Las Blancas will at least go into Thursday's second leg on the back of five consecutive away wins in all competitions, with Real Madrid scoring at least three goals in four of those victories.

Meanwhile, in the UWCL, Real Madrid have won two, drawn one and lost one of their four away assignments this season.

Barcelona Women Women's Champions League form:

W W D W W W

Barcelona Women form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

Real Madrid Femenino Women's Champions League form:

L W D W W L

Real Madrid Femenino form (all competitions):

W W W W L L

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Barcelona defender Laia Aleixandri will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a serious knee injury in February’s Copa de la Reina game against Real Madrid.

Three-time Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati remains sidelined as she continues to work on her recovery from a broken leg.

After making a few changes at the weekend, Romeu is likely to recall Vicky Lopez, Claudia Pina and Ewa Pajor for Thursday’s second leg.

As for the visitors, they are unable to call upon the services of midfielder Teresa Abelleira and forward Signa Bruun.

Sara Holmgaard is set to return to the side after serving a one-match ban in Liga F for an accumulation of yellow cards.

Caroline Weir and Naomie Feller could also come back into the team after dropping to the bench for Sunday’s defeat.

Barcelona Women possible starting lineup:

Coll; Batlle, Paredes, Camara, Brugts; Serrajordi, Guijarro, Putellas; Lopez, Pina, Pajor

Real Madrid Femenino possible starting lineup:

Misa; Navarro, Mendez, Lakrar, Holmgaard; Toletti, Angeldal; Del Castillo, Weir, Caicedo; Feller

We say: Barcelona Women 4-1 Real Madrid Femenino (Barcelona to win 10-3 on aggregate)

While Barcelona boast a four-goal lead after the first leg, they will not take their foot off the gas in Thursday's return fixture, especially as they will be keen to put on a show in their first game at the Camp Nou since the stadium's renovation.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.