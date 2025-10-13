Preview: Roma vs Barcelona - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Women's Champions League clash between Roma Women and Barcelona Women, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Barcelona Women will be looking to maintain their 100% start to the season when they travel to Stadio Tre Fontane for Wednesday's Women's Champions League clash with Roma Women.

Meanwhile, the hosts will be hoping to experience better fortunes against another Liga F side after falling to a heavy defeat to Real Madrid in their UWCL opener.

Roma are competing in the UWCL main draw for the fourth consecutive season after successfully navigating their way through qualifying.

The two-time Italian champions saw off Aktobe and Sparta Prague in one-legged ties, before they overturned a first-leg deficit in their third-round qualifying clash with Sporting Lisbon.

After losing 2-1 on home turf, Roma went on to pick up a 2-0 victory in Portugal to seal their spot in the 18-team league phase, which started with a disappointing trip to the Spanish capital.

Evelyne Viens and Emilie Haavi grabbed a goal apiece to help their side come from behind on two occasions against Real Madrid, but they had no response to the next four goals that followed from their Spanish hosts, as they slumped to a heavy 6-2 defeat at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.

Luca Rossettini's side at least managed to restore some confidence in Sunday's Serie A away clash against AC Milan, with Alice Corelli and Manuela Giugliano scoring late goals in a 2-1 victory to put their team top after the first two rounds of matches.

Roma are now preparing for the daunting challenge of a game against three-time European champions Barcelona, with the hosts dreaming of their first head-to-head win after losing both legs of their quarter-final encounter in 2022-23.

Barcelona will feel they have a point to prove in this season's Women's Champions League after losing their European crown to Arsenal in May's final in Portugal.

The Blaugrana were seen as the heavy favourites for the 2024-25 final, but they were ultimately denied a fourth UWCL title by a Stina Blackstenius effort.

Pere Romeu's charges made a statement in their European opener against German champions Bayern Munich last week, which saw Ewa Pajor and Claudia Pina net braces in a dominant 7-1 victory at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

The reigning Liga F champions produced another free-scoring display in Sunday's 6-0 away triumph against Atletico Madrid, extending their winning start to the season to eight competitive matches while moving seven points clear at the top of the Primera Division.

The fact that Barcelona have racked up 44 goals across their opening eight competitive matches will draw significant attention, but they have also been in impeccable form at the opposite end of the pitch with six clean sheets to their name.

They will surely fancy their chances of netting more than the one goal they managed in their previous away clash with Roma in March 2023, when Salma Paralluelo produced the decisive effort at the Stadio Olimpico.

Team News

The hosts are expected to be without goalkeeper Andrea Lukasova and attacker Rinsola Babajide due to injury.

Rossettini could be tempted to switch to a back three to contend with Barcelona’s attacking threat, which could see Samantha van Diemen, Winonah Heatley and Katrine Veje play as Roma’s central defenders.

Lucia Di Guglielmo, Emilie Haavi, Giada Greggi and Annalena Rieke could all come into the starting lineup for Wednesday’s difficult fixture.

As for the visitors, their star forward, Pajor, will be out for up to six weeks after sustaining a knee injury in the win over Atletico Madrid.

Pajor’s injury could lead to a recall for Paralluelo, who is set to feature in a front three with Caroline Graham Hansen and Pina.

Barcelona will once again line up with the star-studded midfield trio of Aitana Bonmati, Patri Guijarro and Alexia Putellas.

Roma Women possible starting lineup:

Balde; Van Diemen, Heatley, Veje; Di Guglielmo, Giugliano, Rieke, Greggi, Haavi; Corelli, Pilgrim

Barcelona Women possible starting lineup:

Coll; Battle, Paredes, Leon, Brugts; Bonmati, Guijarro, Putellas; Graham, Pina, Paralluelo

We say: Roma Women 1-4 Barcelona Women

Barcelona have scored at least four goals in seven of their eight competitive matches this season, and we think they will enjoy more success in the final third in Wednesday's contest, which is why we are predicting another dominant win for the three-time European champions.

