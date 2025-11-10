Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Women's Champions League clash between Barcelona Women and OH Leuven W, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Three-time European champions Barcelona Women will welcome Belgian champions OH Leuven W to the Estadi Johan Cruyff for Wednesday's Women's Champions League encounter.

The Blaugrana are sitting in top spot in the league phase with a 100% record, while Leuven are in seventh place with four points to their name.

Match preview

Barcelona may have lifted the UWCL trophy on three occasions, but they will be highly motivated to right the wrongs of last season's final defeat to Arsenal.

The Blaugrana have shown plenty of intent in their bid to win a fourth European trophy, having claimed comfortable victories in their opening two matches in the league phase.

Barcelona hammered Bayern Munich 7-1 in the UWCL opener, before they cruised to a 4-0 away win over Roma in Italy, thanks to goals from Esmee Brugts, Kika Nazareth, Alexia Putellas and Caroline Graham Hansen.

They followed their successful trip to the Italian capital with league wins over Granada and Deportivo La Coruna on either side of a surprise defeat to Real Sociedad.

Barcelona will be heavy favourites to take maximum points from Wednesday's clash, especially as they have won all 13 of their previous matches in the league phase/group stage.

They have also won all six of their competitive home games this season, scoring 31 goals and keeping five clean sheets in that period.

Leuven are competing in their first Women's Champions League campaign after claiming their maiden Belgian Women's Super League title last term.

They kicked off their European expedition with narrow victories over SFK 2000 and Rosengard in the second qualifying round, before recording a 2-0 aggregate win over Vorskla Poltava to become the first Belgian team to reach the UWCL league phase/group stage.

While they may be in uncharted territory for a Belgian side, Leuven have quickly adapted to their new surroundings to make an unbeaten start to the league phase.

They fought back from two goals down to take a point off Paris FC on matchday one, before they staged a late turnaround to beat Twente 2-1 in Heverlee, courtesy of a Linde Veefkind penalty and a Sara Pusztai winner.

Arno Van Den Abbeel's side followed their win over Twente with league victories against Westerlo and Genk, either side of a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Club Brugge in the last-16 of the Belgian Cup.

Leuven may have kept clean sheets in their last two Super League victories, but they will be aware of the fact that they have their work cut out to negate the competition's leading scorers in Wednesday's away clash.

Barcelona Women Women's Champions League form:

W W

Barcelona Women form (all competitions):

W W W W L W

OH Leuven W Women's Champions League form:

D W

OH Leuven W form (all competitions):

D W W W L W

Team News

Barcelona will enter matchday three without midfielder Patri Guijarro and forward Salma Paralluelo due to injury.

Pere Romeu will have to decide whether to risk Ewa Pajor from the start after the striker returned from a three-game injury absence to feature as a substitute against Depor.

After being named on the bench on Sunday, Brugts, Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes and Aitana Bonmati could all come into the starting lineup for Wednesday’s UWCL clash.

As for the visitors, Lowiese Seynhaeve is set to feature between the posts, with the goalkeeper braced for a busy outing against Barcelona's prolific attack.

The Leuven shot-stopper is likely to be shielded by a backline made up of Virag Nagy, Julie Biesmans, Linde Veefkind and Kim Everaerts.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Jada Conijnenberg could line up alongside Ioanna Papatheodorou and Aurelie Reynders in a front three.

Barcelona Women possible starting lineup:

Coll; Batlle, Paredes, Leon, Brugts; Bonmati, Aleixandri, Putellas; Graham Hansen, Pina, Pajor

OH Leuven W possible starting lineup:

Seynhaeve; Nagy, Biesmans, Veefkind, Everaerts; Kuijpers, Mertens, Pusztai; Papatheordorou, Conijnenberg, Reynders

We say: Barcelona Women 5-0 OH Leuven W

Leuven have given a good account of themselves in their first two league phase games, but the difficulty level will increase significantly in Wednesday's fixture, and we think the visitors will struggle to make it competitive against a Barcelona side that tends to score at will.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



