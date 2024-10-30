Every previous winner of the prestigious Ballon d'Or award

Sports Mole takes a look at every previous winner of the prestigious Ballon d'Or, which has been dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo throughout history.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the prestigious Ballon d'Or throughout history, with the former winning the trophy on eight previous occasions, while the latter has been handed the award five times.

Neither player were nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or, though, and it was Rodri that claimed the prize ahead of Real Madrid and Brazil's Vinicius Junior due to his excellent form for Manchester City and Spain between August 2023 and July 2024.

Vinicius' success at Real Madrid during the 2023-24 campaign, which ended in a La Liga and Champions League double, had seen him placed as the favourite, but Rodri's form for Man City, and his Euro 2024 triumph with Spain, led to him securing the prize.

© Imago

Who won the 2024 Ballon d'Or?

Real Madrid incredibly boycotted the ceremony when it was leaked that Vinicius would not be winning the main prize.

Rodri instead finished at the summit; the 28-year-old enjoyed an outstanding 2023-24 season for Man City, scoring nine goals and registering 14 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions, and he then helped Spain win Euro 2024.

The midfielder had to be substituted at the interval of the final against England through injury, but he had been outstanding until that point, and his international success played a leading role in him securing the trophy.

"A very special day for me, my family and my country," said Rodri, who is out for the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury in September, after securing the award.

"Today is not a victory for me, it is for Spanish football, for so many players who have not won it and have deserved it, like [Andres] Iniesta, Xavi, Iker [Casillas], Sergio Busquets, so many others. It is for Spanish football and for the figure of the midfielder."

Rodri became the first Spanish player to win the men's award since 1960, with Jude Bellingham finishing third behind Vinicius, while Dani Carvajal and Erling Haaland made up the top five in the 2024 results.

© Imago

2024 Ballon d'Or winners list

Ballon d'Or: Rodri

Ballon d'Or Feminin Aitana Bonmati

Kopa Trophy: Lamine Yamal

Yashin Trophy: Emiliano Martinez

Gerd Muller Trophy: Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe

Socrates Award: Jenni Hermoso

Men's Club of the Year: Real Madrid

Women's Club of the Year: Barcelona Women

Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy: Carlo Ancelotti

Women's Johan Cruyff Trophy: Emma Hayes

© Imago

All previous Ballon d'Or winners year-by-year

1956: Stanley Matthews

1957: Alfredo Di Stefano

1958: Raymond Kopa

1959: Alfredo Di Stefano

1960: Luis Suarez

1961: Omar Sivori

1962: Josef Masopust

1963 Lev Yashin

1964: Denis Law

1965: Eusebio

1966: Bobby Charlton

1967: Florian Albert

1968: George Best

1969: Gianni Rivera

1970: Gerd Muller

1971: Johan Cruyff

1972: Franz Beckenbauer

1973: Johan Cruyff

1974: Johan Cruyff

1975: Oleh Blokhin

1976: Franz Beckenbauer

1977: Allan Simonsen

1978: Kevin Keegan

1979: Kevin Keegan

1980:Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

1981: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

1982: Paolo Rossi

1983: Michel Platini

1984: Michel Platini

1985: Michel Platini

1986: Igor Belanov

1987: Ruud Gullit

1988: Marco van Basten

1989: Marco van Basten

1990: Lothar Matthaus

1991: Jean-Pierre Papin

1992: Marco van Basten

1993: Roberto Baggio

1994: Hristo Stoichkov

1995: George Weah

1996: Matthias Sammer

1997: Ronaldo

1998: Zinedine Zidane

1999: Rivaldo

2000: Luis Figo

2001: Michael Owen

2002: Ronaldo

2003: Pavel Nedved

2004: Andriy Shevchenko

2005: Ronaldinho

2006: Fabio Cannavaro

2007: Kaka

2008: Cristiano Ronaldo

2009: Lionel Messi

2010: Lionel Messi

2011: Lionel Messi

2012: Lionel Messi

2013: Cristiano Ronaldo

2014: Cristiano Ronaldo

2015: Lionel Messi

2016: Cristiano Ronaldo

2017: Cristiano Ronaldo

2018: Luka Modric

2019: Lionel Messi

2020: Cancelled

2021: Lionel Messi

2022: Karim Benzema

2023: Lionel Messi

2024: Rodri