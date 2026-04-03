Arsenal transfer news: Gunners eye £44m wonderkid as Mikel Arteta targets the 'next Riccardo Calafiori'

By Lewis Blain | 03 Apr 2026 08:34 , Last updated: 03 Apr 2026 20:24

Arsenal are already planning ahead for the summer transfer window, with defensive reinforcements firmly on the agenda despite a strong core already in place.

Mikel Arteta has prioritised versatility and tactical flexibility in recent windows, and that trend looks set to continue as the Gunners scout emerging talent across Europe.

Now, a highly-rated teenager from Spain has emerged as a potential long-term addition, and one who could fit perfectly into the Gunners' evolving system.

Arsenal continue to monitor move for Victor Valdepenas

© Imago / Mijanphoto

Arsenal are continuing to track Victor Valdepenas ahead of the summer, with reports from Spain suggesting the club are seriously considering a move.

The 19-year-old defender has impressed during his opportunities with Real Madrid and is regarded as one of the brightest young prospects in Spanish football.

Valdepenas could reportedly cost around £44m, a fee Arsenal would be capable of paying if they decide to formalise their interest. However, they are not alone in the race, with Serie A giants AC Milan also keen on securing his signature.

Despite the Gunners' admiration, questions remain over whether they can offer the regular game time the youngster needs at this stage of his development.

Victor Valdepenas could be 'next Riccardo Calafiori' at Arsenal

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Valdepenas has already drawn comparisons to Riccardo Calafiori, and it is easy to see why.

Like Calafiori, the La Fabrica wonderkid offers rare versatility, capable of operating both as a centre-back and a left-back. That flexibility makes him an ideal fit for modern tactical systems, particularly one like Arteta’s, which demands defenders who are comfortable in multiple roles and phases of play.

Technically assured and composed in possession, he profiles as a progressive defender who can contribute to build-up play while remaining defensively solid. His ability to step into midfield areas or cover wide spaces mirrors the hybrid role that Calafiori has popularised in recent seasons.

However, the key question is pathway, as at Arsenal, competition for places is fierce, so without guaranteed minutes, his development could stall. In contrast, a club like AC Milan may offer a clearer route to regular football.

For Arteta and the Gunners, this is a classic high-risk, high-reward decision: invest now in a potential star, or risk missing out on what could be the next elite, multi-functional defender in European football.