Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta 'keen to complete' surprise deal for Real Madrid defender

By Darren Plant | 19 Jan 2026 12:55

Arsenal are reportedly keen to wrap up a deal for Real Madrid defender Victor Valdepenas.

Sitting seven points clear of the Premier League table with 16 matches remaining, the Gunners are firmly focused on trying to end their long wait for a top-flight title.

Having conceded just 14 goals in 22 games - at least seven fewer than any other team - in the division, priority does not necessarily need to be placed on acquiring more defenders.

Mikel Arteta is blessed with eight players for his backline all aged between 19 and 28, emphasising the feeling that the North Londoners could not be better stocked for talent in that area of the pitch.

Nevertheless, as per The Sun, Arteta and the club's recruitment team are continuing to assess their options for the future.

© Imago / Colorsport

Who is Victor Valdepenas?

Valdepenas has emerged as one of the hottest prospects at Real Madrid and will be particularly encouraged that former Castilla boss Alvaro Arbeloa has become the manager of the first team.

In Castilla and UEFA Youth League matches, Valdepenas - who can play on the left or in the centre - has racked up 40 appearances.

He was also presented with his Real Madrid debut as recently as December, playing 78 minutes of a 2-1 victory at Alaves on December 14.

While Valdepenas has not featured in either of the squads for Arbeloa's first two matches, the starlet remains highly-thought of at the Bernabeu.

Valdepenas has also recently spoken of 'achieving his dream' of representing Real Madrid, an indication that he is committed to life at Los Blancos.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

How difficult will Arsenal find it to get Valdepenas away from Real Madrid?

Despite the possibility of the Spain Under-19 international having to be patient with regards to regular minutes, he appears ready to wait for his chance.

Furthermore, Real Madrid have already handed Valdepenas a contract until the end of 2028-29, ensuring that it would take a major proposal to tempt them into a sale.

Real Madrid officials may be more inclined to either loan out or sell Valdepenas with a buy-back clause, as they have done with other youngsters in the past.

With Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba potentially leaving Real Madrid in the summer, there also remains the possibility of rapid progression for Valdepenas.