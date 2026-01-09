Real Madrid transfer news: Rudiger's mind 'made up' as Turkish side spring into action

By Axel Clody | 09 Jan 2026 08:15

Out of contract with Real Madrid, Antonio Rudiger has been the subject of an offer from Galatasaray. The German has already made his decision.

As with every transfer window, Galatasaray are trying to pull off major coups on the market. This winter is no exception. The Turkish club are notably preparing a €25m (£22m) offer for a Manchester United outcast in the form of Manuel Ugarte. But that is not all.

Galatasaray want to land Antonio Rudiger

Indeed, the Super Lig leaders also want to attempt a major coup for Antonio Rudiger. The German centre-back is out of contract with Real Madrid and faces a completely uncertain future.

At the end of December, the trend was not pointing towards a contract extension for the Berlin native at Los Blancos.

As such, the former Chelsea man would have the opportunity to join the club of his choice on a free next summer or leave Los Blancos this winter for a reduced fee.

For this, three destinations are in pole position to welcome the 32-year-old: Turkey, England and Saudi Arabia. In Turkey, Galatasaray have been courting the Madrid man for several months.

Antonio Rudiger wants to stay at Real Madrid

In this matter, Fotomac has just revealed that the Istanbul club wanted to wrap up Rudiger's arrival as early as this winter. They have reportedly submitted an offer to Real Madrid. However, even though Los Blancos have not yet responded, the answer is likely to be negative.

Indeed, according to the same source, Antonio Rudiger wants to at least finish the season at the Spanish club. The latter also have no intention of pushing him towards the exit as his leadership is highly valued within the dressing room.

It remains to be seen whether Galatasaray will return with renewed interest next summer or whether Real Madrid will offer their defender a contract extension.

