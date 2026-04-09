Fulham lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Apr 2026 09:30 , Last updated: 09 Apr 2026 09:37

Marco Silva’s Fulham could be without up to three players for Saturday evening’s Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

Brazilian winger Kevin remains sidelined after undergoing surgery on a foot injury last month, while defenders Calvin Bassey and Kenny Tete will have respective back and ankle issues assessed ahead of kickoff.

Timothy Castagne is expected to continue at right-back if Tete is not fit to start, while the potential absence of Bassey would likely see Issa Diop partner Joachim Andersen at centre-back. Antonee Robinson, meanwhile, is set to retain his spot at left-back.

Ex-Everton man Alex Iwobi and Sander Berge are both poised to link up in centre-midfield once again, while Josh King will hope to continue in an advanced central role after scoring and assisting in Fulham’s 3-1 win over Burnley prior to the international break.

Star attacker Harry Wilson, who has recorded a team-high 10 goals and six assists for Fulham in the Premier League this season, is set to start on the right flank, while Oscar Bobb and Samuel Chukwueze battle for a place on the opposite wing.

Raul Jimenez has only scored twice in 17 previous appearances against Liverpool, but the experienced Mexican is likely to get the nod to return to the first XI and start up front ahead of Rodrigo Muniz.

Fulham possible starting lineup: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Iwobi; Wilson, King, Bobb; Jimenez

> Click here to see how Liverpool could line up for this contest